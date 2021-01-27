Amid some public friction in the Republican party, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly told members in a call to stop publicly going after each other.

CNN reported Wednesday that in a call Wednesday set up by the National Republican Congressional Committee, McCarthy told members to “cut that crap out”:

“No more attacks to one another,” he said, including over Twitter. One GOP lawmaker, who asked not to be named, said that McCarthy’s message overall was upbeat and hopeful. “He said the only thing that can stop us from taking the majority is us.”

According to Politico, McCarthy said rather bluntly, “If you’re not focused on what you’re doing and what the Democrats are doing wrong, and you’re focused on talking about one another, I’m not putting up with that anymore… I’m not going to sit back and watch us lose. I’m not going to sit back and watch us make self-inflicted wounds either.”

Some Republican members of Congress have been swiping at each other over the impeachment and impending trial of former President Donald Trump, given how 10 House Republicans voted in favor of impeachment, including Liz Cheney.

Cheney has come under intense criticism from more pro-Trump members of the caucus. For one example, Matt Gaetz has publicly taken multiple shots at Cheney over the past few days:

Liz Cheney is losing support in the GOP faster than I’m losing Twitter followers… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 26, 2021

The Middle Eastern dictators she seeks to overthrow have higher approval ratings. https://t.co/3g8hEHvWcL — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) January 27, 2021

Per multiple reports earlier today, McCarthy is meeting with Trump in Florida tomorrow.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]