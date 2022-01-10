Kevin McCarthy Vows to Strip Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from House Committees

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has vowed that if he becomes House Speaker, were the GOP to retake the lower congressional chamber in November, that Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) would be stripped of committee assignments.

“The Democrats have been creating a new thing where they’re picking and choosing who can be on committee,” McCarthy told Breitbart in an interview published Monday. “Never in the history have you had the majority tell the minority who can be on committee.”

“If Eric Swalwell cannot get a security clearance in the private sector, there’s no reason why he should be given one to be on [Intelligence] or Homeland Security,” he said. “So he will not be serving there.”

Currently, Swalwell is on the Intelligence Committee and has come under fire for his role during Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry that led to the now-former president’s first impeachment. Swalwell reportedly had a relationship with a Chinese spy.

“Ilhan Omar should not be serving on Foreign Affairs,” said McCarthy.

Omar has come under fire for anti-Semitic remarks while in Congress such as echoing the anti-Semitic trope that the pro-Israel lobby controls members of Congress in which she tweeted, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby!” Democratic leadership resisted calls in 2019 for Omar to be stripped of her Foreign Affairs Committee spot over her anti-Semitism.

“You look at Adam Schiff. He should not be serving on Intel when he has openly knowingly now used a fake dossier, lied to the American people in the process and doesn’t have any ill-will, says he wants to continue to do it,” said McCarthy, referring to the Steele Dossier, which was an unverified source used by U.S. authorities, Democrats and some journalists to cite that there was collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia to undermine that year’s election.

McCarthy previously hinted that he would strip Omar, Swalwell and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) from their committee assignments were the GOP to retake the House in 2022. He has also said that Reps. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), both of whom were booted off committee assignments for threatening members of Congress and bigoted remarks, respectively, would get their committees back if the Republicans win the House majority.

Watch above, via Breitbart.

