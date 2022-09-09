King Charles III Shouts Out Meghan and Harry in First Speech as Monarch

King Charles III, in his first speech since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, gave a shoutout to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry despite the controversy surrounding the couple’s criticism and decision to leave the Royal Family.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas,” said the new British sovereign on Friday in a pre-recorded address that included mentioning new roles for members of his family.

Charles made his oldest son, Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, and his wife, Kate Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, respectively. Charles’ wife, Camilla, is now queen consort. William will Kate will also be Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. They will also still be Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The reported tension between the Royal Family and Meghan and Harry exploded into public view when the couple spoke for an extensive interview with Oprah, in which they accused the monarchy of racism and mistreatment.

Charles, 73, took on his new role on Thursday following the death of his mother at the age of 96.

The speech of course paid loving tribute to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

My beloved mother was an inspiration, an example to me and to all my family. And we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example. Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well-lived, a promise with destiny kept. And she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to all today. Alongside the personal grief that all my family are feeling, we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where the queen was head of state, in the commonwealth, and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years in which my mother, as queen, served the people of so many nations.

Charles pledged to serve as king “throughout the remaining time God grants me to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.” It was the same promise made by his mother.

