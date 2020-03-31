States across the country are getting celebrities to help raise coronavirus awareness and encourage social distancing to reduce the spread. New York has recruited actors like Robert de Niro and Danny DeVito. Now California has roped in Larry David.

David started off the PSA by acknowledging “somebody put me up to this” but then segued into addressing “the idiots out there” who aren’t following social distancing guidelines.

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me… I’ll never see you.” Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

“You’re socializing too close, it’s not good. You’re hurting old people like me,” he said. “Well, not like me, I have nothing to do with you. I’ll never see you.”

“But, you know, other — let’s say, other old people who might be your relatives!”

He also sold young people on the “once in a lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch, and watch TV.”

David added that anyone who’s seen Curb Your Enthusiasm knows “nothing good ever happens going out of the house.”

