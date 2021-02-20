comScore Lauren Boebert Calls on President Joe Biden to Lower Flags for Rush Limbaugh

By Tommy ChristopherFeb 20th, 2021, 9:06 am

congress.gov via Getty Images

Freshman Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert issued a call to President Joe Biden urging him to order flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh, who died this week.

On Friday, two days after Limbaugh died, Boebert wrote on Twitter that “I’m calling on Joe Biden to order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh.”

The suggestion was met with a variety of reaction from political and media figures, journalists, celebrities’, and other prominent Twitter users.

The flags remain at full-staff for the moment.

