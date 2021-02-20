Lauren Boebert Calls on President Joe Biden to Lower Flags for Rush Limbaugh

Freshman Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert issued a call to President Joe Biden urging him to order flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh, who died this week.

On Friday, two days after Limbaugh died, Boebert wrote on Twitter that “I’m calling on Joe Biden to order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh.”

I’m calling on Joe Biden to order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 19, 2021

The suggestion was met with a variety of reaction from political and media figures, journalists, celebrities’, and other prominent Twitter users.

You didn’t call on President Trump to ask him to lower the flag for the officer killed during the January 6th insurrection… but you do for a divisive figure? https://t.co/A62qJerDkG — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) February 19, 2021

The flag staff your comrades used to beat a cop? Terrorist sympathizers don’t get to be pious https://t.co/qgAbXu50Qg — Ron Fournier (@ron_fournier) February 20, 2021

I’m calling on Bill Gates to send me all his money. https://t.co/H4gR6Typ9O — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 19, 2021

In what country? The Confederate States of America? https://t.co/GuiUfuCMIP — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 20, 2021

I’m calling for the mayor of Crazytown to build a statue in your honor. https://t.co/2jEVvi8yf1 — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) February 20, 2021

Do you want him to blare Rush’s racist quotes on loudspeakers in every church? I mean go big or GFY, right? https://t.co/1EUY8jVoyE — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) February 20, 2021

You shouldn’t be calling on anyone except your lawyer, given your questionable campaign travel reimbursements which just happened to be enough to pay the tax liens you owed. Sit down. https://t.co/msy14sYntq — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 20, 2021

I’m calling on the Burger King to order flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Prince Markie Dee. https://t.co/mpvtAc552z — Liam is renting out an ICU bed on Air BnB (@HeyItsLiam) February 20, 2021

I am calling on the President to come flush my toilet — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) February 20, 2021

He’s not going to talk about you on his show dumbass — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) February 20, 2021

The flags remain at full-staff for the moment.

