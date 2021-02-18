Critics Bristle as Rush Limbaugh’s Death Prompts Nauseating Celebrations — Of His Life

Rush Limbaugh’s death prompted a gusher of reactions from devastated fans and elated critics, but there’s a third category who memorialized the bigoted radio host by pushing back on the nauseating gradients of lionization by the media.

You can count me among the latter group, and absent from the sub-category of Limbaugh opponents who high-mindedly scolded the “rot in Hell” crowd for not holding their tongues while the body cooled. I don’t believe this death is worthy of celebration, and generally don’t believe in cheering anyone’s death, but people who live with the harm Limbaugh created deserve their voice.

In fact, it is that harm that makes Limbaugh’s death particularly unworthy of celebration, because that harm will outlive him by at least a generation. That’s also why I feel little outrage toward the predictable lionization of Limbaugh by the conservative media, and reserve it for the nauseatingly anodized takes like CNN host Brian Stelter’s insistence that liberals could learn a lot from Rush’s “connection” to his audience — as if Limbaugh’s racism, bigotry, misogyny, and toxic lies were somehow divorced from it.

Or MSNBC’s mercifully brief yet equally sickening entry. Like Stelter, MSNBC’s prerecorded obit (a phenomenon that was brilliantly sent up by Dana Carvey in a 1996 SNL sketch) included a chunk on Limbaugh’s racism wrapped in praise of his position in the talk radio landscape and the conservative movement.

But the really stomach-churning part was anchor Andrea Mitchell’s whitewashed intro as she reported the news.

“NBC News has just confirmed reports that long time radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh has died at the age of 70,” Mitchell said, then added “He of course has been a fixture of conservative politics and on the airways for decades, revolutionizing conservative radio, later becoming close public ally, supporter, and defender of the former president.”

The privileged impulse for the media to “both sides” racists like Limbaugh or Donald Trump slid into relegating the radio host’s racism to a 20-second footnote in death, surrounded by a laudatory 3 minutes on his “brash” rise in radio.

In the interest of correcting that imbalance, here are some more pointed and representative commemorations from social media users — absent the unbridled celebrations that the unharmed find so distasteful.

For those who perhaps need the Rush Limbaugh highlights pulled together, @cmclymer has provided this public service thread. https://t.co/c3CmvY47Aj — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) February 18, 2021

Did Rush Limbaugh’s “AIDS Update” Mock the Deaths of Gay People? Yes. https://t.co/ygk5a7ngmW via @snopes — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 18, 2021

Hagiography serves no one. Rush Limbaugh was proud of his vile views. He would want his legacy to be inexorably linked to those vile views. So spell them out. Don’t write them off as comic bombast. He didn’t think it was funny. He was dead ass serious. — ⚓️🚢Imani Gandy 🚢⚓️ (@AngryBlackLady) February 17, 2021

The media won’t say that Limbaugh was a racist but you think history is going to magically remember how terrible the last president was… — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 18, 2021

Yup Rush Limbaugh was trash in every sense of the word. I’m not about to be fake and lie and say he was a great man just cause he died. People die every day B! https://t.co/pXRyG9gw7H — Claudia Jordan (@claudiajordan) February 18, 2021

Was this what Republicans were talking about when they said Rush Limbaugh was “funny?” Geesh https://t.co/Aw4WqJofdi — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) February 18, 2021

I give you the late Rush Limbaugh, in his own words:pic.twitter.com/uArpDKdwbc — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 18, 2021

I don’t have anything to say about Rush Limbaugh, which is a lot kinder than he ever was in life. I will say is this: the fingerprint of his life’s work is all over Jan 6, the last 4 years, and the increasingly rabid, unrelenting cruelty of the last decades. Connect the dots. — brittany packnett cunningham is #onhere a lot less (@MsPackyetti) February 17, 2021

Limbaugh spent his last yr spreading dangerous lies & conspiracies abt Covid-19. RL called it “the common cold” & said “we have to remember that ppl die every day in America.” The day he passed, the US death toll hit 500k.

He died w/blood on his hands. But wildly entertaining. https://t.co/oiTJ1bNMs7 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) February 18, 2021

So true. Honest reporting is essential, not sentimental garbage. Limbaugh obituaries show the mainstream media still fawning over the people who poisoned politics https://t.co/IF1h6OONO7 via @froomkin — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) February 18, 2021

The media – still refusing to call out racism and white supremacy. #RushLimbaugh https://t.co/4ZDquCstp6 — Anthony Davis (@theanthonydavis) February 18, 2021

ok, one more AP describes Limbaugh’s relentless hate as his “merry brand of malice”; https://t.co/r0LkzOhAVV — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) February 17, 2021

btw, we’ll never know how many of Limbaugh’s loyal, elderly listeners have died from the virus in the last year, in part because he assured them it was nothing more than the “common cold” — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) February 17, 2021

If you only read one obit today… https://t.co/zbpRrPerWV — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 17, 2021

This is hard to get through. Rush Limbaugh doesn’t even have to be debated. Just quote him https://t.co/rX0AnWXJ3B — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) February 17, 2021

This is being kind. Limbaugh made a fortune peddling racism and misogyny. He had no redeeming or personal values at all. He was a meanspirited loudmouth who inflicted pain on the defenseless for money. Just like trump. https://t.co/zVasavNnMt — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) February 18, 2021

Anyone praising Rush Limbaugh as an icon, hero, or paragon of virtue, is a racist. Only racists gloss over, defend, ignore, or condone racism. Period. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 17, 2021

How does the Post publish an obit on Limbaugh while sanitizing his racism and misogyny under the term, ‘radio provocateur?’ Not even a mention of his insulting a young Chelsea Clinton, or how he pushed the Birtherism garbage?

What a disservice to its readers. https://t.co/aWXZo4MG9o — Mike Avila, “Dumb Woke Count” (@mikeavila) February 17, 2021

So, you know, make sure your tweets are good enough to get picked. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 17, 2021

I know it’s tempting to lash out, but try to treat Rush Limbaugh with the same dignity, respect, and humanity as he showed to rape victims, Michael J. Fox, Sandra Fluke, Iraq War veterans, refugees, and the victims of mosque shootings. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 17, 2021

“Look it, let me put it to you this way. The NFL all too often looks like a game between the Bloods and the Crips without any weapons. There, I said it.”– Rush Limbaugh — Atima Omara (@atima_omara) February 17, 2021

Republicans showing more sympathy for Rush Limbaugh than 5 people who died on January 6 or 490,000 dead from Covid — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was a blight, responsible more than any other non-politician for the spread of the prion disease from movement conservatism to the Republican Party. He ranks with Father Coughlin & Joe McCarthy among the country’s most destructive demagogues. https://t.co/xZaFQ3IOLL — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 17, 2021

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.