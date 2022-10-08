Law School Has 4,000 Awkward Conversations Ahead After Sending Out Mass Acceptance Letters By Mistake

Acceptance letters were accidentally sent to approximately 4,000 students last week by Northeastern University’s law school.

Among the thousands of students were former students of the school in Boston, but also hundreds who had never attended. The university said 3930 former students accidentally received acceptance letters, along with more than 200 current applicants, CNN’s Zoe Sottile reported.

In a statement from the school reviewed by CNN, they referred to the message as an “erroneous email” and said acceptance letters will be sent later in the year. The school sent out a follow-up email to students, explaining their mistake.

“Admissions decisions will not be finalized until later in the academic year,” the university said in a statement.

The law school is not an easy one to attend. According to their website, nearly 4000 applied for the 2022 school year and 234 of those were accepted.

The university added that “individual outreach” is also happening in the wake of the false acceptance letters.

“The School of Law deeply regrets this unintended mistake and is taking steps to ensure that it will not happen in the future,” they said.

Some students spoke to local media about the school’s mistake, with one would-be student describing it as a “rollercoaster.”

“It was like going on a roller coaster, that’s exactly how it felt. Last night, I get this email, and I’m like, all excited. ‘Oh my god, I got in!'” Lakisha Papoutsakis told NBC Boston about the time period in which she thought she be attending the law school. Going to law school, she added, had been a “dream” since she was a child.

The student said she spent hours contacting family and friends with the exciting news that she was attending Northeastern.

“I was like ‘Oh my god this is so amazing,’ and then it was like ‘Oh no, sorry, April Fool’s Day,'” she said.



