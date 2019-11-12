comScore

Leaked Emails Show Stephen Miller Promoted White Nationalist Websites, ‘Extremist, Anti-Immigrant Ideology’

By Josh FeldmanNov 12th, 2019, 3:00 pm

The Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch dropped an extensive report Tuesday on leaked emails sent from White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller to Breitbart that “showcase the extremist, anti-immigrant ideology that undergirds the policies he has helped create as an architect of Donald Trump’s presidency.”

Per the Hatewatch report, they obtained the emails from former Breitbart editor Katie McHugh, who corresponded with Miller in 2015 and 2016 when he worked for then-Senator Jeff Sessions. He went on to join the Trump campaign.

The emails show Miller embracing the extreme immigration views he eventually brought to the White House as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, as well as sharing links from extremist websites.

Miller sent a story from the white nationalist website VDARE to McHugh on Oct. 23, 2015, the emails show…

McHugh started the email conversation by asking if Hurricane Patricia could drive refugees into the United States. The hurricane battered parts of Central America, Mexico and Texas, and the media heavily covered the storm. Miller replied to her by underscoring the possibility that Mexican survivors of the storm could be given temporary protected status (TPS), a George H.W. Bush-era policy that would enable them to live and work in the United States for a limited stay.

McHugh also recalled an American Renaissance piece Miller had spoken to her about:

“It was after lunchtime. I was sitting at my desk with my MacBook, and as Miller was speaking, I was looking away … to better concentrate on what he was saying,” McHugh recalled to Hatewatch. “Miller asked me if I had seen the recent ‘AmRen’ article about crime statistics and race. I responded in the affirmative because I had read it. Many of us [on the far right] had read it. I remember being struck by the way he called it ‘AmRen,’ the nickname.”

The article was published on American Renaissance on July 1, 2015, and called “New DOJ Statistics on Race and Violent Crime.” McHugh identified the story as the one flagged by Miller when Hatewatch presented it to her. The American Renaissance article by white nationalist Jared Taylor celebrates the Department of Justice reporting Hispanics in a separate category on crime statistics “rather than lumping them in with whites.”

You can read the full report here. Breitbart responded in a statement saying, in part, “It is no surprise to us that the SPLC opposes news coverage of illegal-immigrant crime and believes such coverage is disproportionate, especially when compared to the rest of the media, which often refuse to cover such crimes.”

The report — which Hatewatch is the first of a series about Miller’s emails — has brought renewed scrutiny (to put it mildly) to his views and his continued presence in the White House:

