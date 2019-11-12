The Southern Poverty Law Center’s Hatewatch dropped an extensive report Tuesday on leaked emails sent from White House senior policy advisor Stephen Miller to Breitbart that “showcase the extremist, anti-immigrant ideology that undergirds the policies he has helped create as an architect of Donald Trump’s presidency.”

Per the Hatewatch report, they obtained the emails from former Breitbart editor Katie McHugh, who corresponded with Miller in 2015 and 2016 when he worked for then-Senator Jeff Sessions. He went on to join the Trump campaign.

The emails show Miller embracing the extreme immigration views he eventually brought to the White House as a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, as well as sharing links from extremist websites.

Miller sent a story from the white nationalist website VDARE to McHugh on Oct. 23, 2015, the emails show… McHugh started the email conversation by asking if Hurricane Patricia could drive refugees into the United States. The hurricane battered parts of Central America, Mexico and Texas, and the media heavily covered the storm. Miller replied to her by underscoring the possibility that Mexican survivors of the storm could be given temporary protected status (TPS), a George H.W. Bush-era policy that would enable them to live and work in the United States for a limited stay.

McHugh also recalled an American Renaissance piece Miller had spoken to her about:

“It was after lunchtime. I was sitting at my desk with my MacBook, and as Miller was speaking, I was looking away … to better concentrate on what he was saying,” McHugh recalled to Hatewatch. “Miller asked me if I had seen the recent ‘AmRen’ article about crime statistics and race. I responded in the affirmative because I had read it. Many of us [on the far right] had read it. I remember being struck by the way he called it ‘AmRen,’ the nickname.” The article was published on American Renaissance on July 1, 2015, and called “New DOJ Statistics on Race and Violent Crime.” McHugh identified the story as the one flagged by Miller when Hatewatch presented it to her. The American Renaissance article by white nationalist Jared Taylor celebrates the Department of Justice reporting Hispanics in a separate category on crime statistics “rather than lumping them in with whites.”

You can read the full report here. Breitbart responded in a statement saying, in part, “It is no surprise to us that the SPLC opposes news coverage of illegal-immigrant crime and believes such coverage is disproportionate, especially when compared to the rest of the media, which often refuse to cover such crimes.”

The report — which Hatewatch is the first of a series about Miller’s emails — has brought renewed scrutiny (to put it mildly) to his views and his continued presence in the White House:

I swear to God if everyone doesn’t make this the biggest news story today… You’re just gonna let this guy stay in the White House aren’t you https://t.co/bfEqvHmtfE — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) November 12, 2019

Do not move past this story. This is a senior advisor to the President. These emails are odious. And “Hatewatch was unable to find any examples of Miller writing sympathetically or even in neutral tones about any person who is nonwhite or foreign-born.” https://t.co/UCXynS3eXk — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) November 12, 2019

After an alt-right mass shooter killed 9 people at Umpqua Community College, Stephen Miller asked Breitbart to highlight his race. “[Harper-Mercer] is described as ‘mixed race’ and born in England. Any chance of piecing that profile together more?”https://t.co/zJxbAokhOa — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) November 12, 2019

Stephen Miller shared articles from VDARE, a vile white nationalist website. He recommended The Camp of the Saints, a book that promotes the white genocide theory. That really tells you everything you need to know about the roots of his ideology. https://t.co/j5hQBftxtK — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 12, 2019

A white nationalist is dictating policy from the White House. We’ve known this for years, and now his own emails prove it. https://t.co/2J1gsjNbQB — Leah Greenberg (@Leahgreenb) November 12, 2019

Not that any of this is surprising, but here’s ample documentation that one of Trump’s longest serving aides and the architect of his immigration policy is an unapologetic racist and white supremacist. https://t.co/Up1JjRTKWv — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) November 12, 2019

A tranche of creepy racist emails from Stephen Miller? No. Way pic.twitter.com/r1CizaFAkj — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 12, 2019

Show of hands, who was surprised by the Stephen Miller story? — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 12, 2019

Trafficking in VDARE material is utterly unacceptable. So is using this material, via a government email address no less, to shape policy. I’m the first to defend decent men against bogus race allegations (JD Vance, Rich Lowry). This is something else.https://t.co/4SYuJW1SzR — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) November 12, 2019

