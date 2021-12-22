CNN Medical Analyst Says Biden Should ‘Go Further to Restrict the Activities of the Unvaccinated’

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen called for President Joe Biden to “go further” in placing restrictions on Americans who decline Covid-19 vaccines.

“I think what we will see with Omicron is a very large number of infections due to Covid-19,” Wen told Poppy Harlow on Wednesday. “The question, though, is are we going to see a decoupling of infections with hospitalizations and death? That would be ideal, the entire point of vaccination, the main point of vaccination, I should say, is to reduce severe illness. And so, if we’re able to avoid overwhelming our health care systems, that would be the goal.”

Wen, a former commissioner of health for Baltimore who also served as the president of Planned Parenthood before joining CNN, proceeded to call for Biden to do more to lock unvaccinated Americans down.

“I do have a lot of concern about what happens to parts of this country, for example, that have very low vaccination rates,” Wen said. “This is another reason why I think President Biden’s message yesterday was the right one in some way — in saying vaccinated people should move on with their lives with precautions. But I wish that he would go further to restrict the activities of the unvaccinated, because they are the ones who are still spreading Covid and prolonging the pandemic for all of us.’

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention assessment of Americans in 27 states found that breakthrough Covid-19 cases — or those found in vaccinated people — accounted for a little more than 1.8 million new infections between April and November this year, compared to 5.8 million among the unvaccinated. The issue has been a particularly contentious one this week, with cities including Chicago and Washington, D.C. announcing mandates aimed at requiring businesses to compel their clients to become vaccinated.

Watch above via CNN.

