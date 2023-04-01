‘Let Me Finish Now, Shipmate!’ Biden Spox John Kirby Goes NAVAL on Interrupting Reporter at Briefing

Biden NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby let his retired admiral flag fly when he handled an interruption from New York Post White House Correspondent Steven Nelson as he tried to answer a question.

At Wednesday’s White House briefing, Kirby joined White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to field questions from reporters.

After getting his first question shot down, Nelson moved on to a lengthy query about China and fentanyl that Kirby did answer:

STEVEN NELSON: Okay. And regarding — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: And we don’t have a lot of time. STEVEN NELSON: — regarding China and then — MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Really quickly. STEVEN NELSON: –regarding China and fentanyl, Congressman Mike Garcia today called for the U.S. to, quote, “Put a finger on the chest of China to address the root of the crisis.” President Biden talked about fentanyl in Canada recently. He did mention that it’s coming mostly from China. This has been kind of a recurring feature, including in the State of the Union. President Biden often talks about wanting competition and not conflict with China, but with nearly 3,000 — 300,000 Americans dead over five years, many people — including Senator Cotton, former U.S. diplomats, and victims’ families — have likened this to a modern-day Opium War. Do you have thoughts on that characterization of this being a war waged by con- — by China? And does — is there a reason why President Biden doesn’t often mention that it’s coming from China? MR. KIRBY: The President, I think, has just — he’s been exceedingly clear about the dangers of fentanyl and opioids in this country. And — and — (indistinct interruption) Now let me finish now, shipmate. He’s been very, very clear about the — sorry — the challenges — the challenges of fentanyl and opioid — opioid use here. And he’s never backed away from wanting to find innovative solutions, cross-cutting across the administration to deal with that.

