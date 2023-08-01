‘Let Me Stop You There!’ CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Goes 12 Rounds With New Trump Lawyer Hours After New Bombshell Charges

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins repeatedly called out new Trump attorney John Lauro in an epic interview just hours after new bombshell charges were filed against ex-President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday evening, news broke that ex-President Donald Trump has been indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United State, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins, Collins hosted Lauro, who joined Trump’s legal team to deal with this new case.

In a marathon interview, Lauro tried out a few arguments, and if the prosecution is at least as competent as Collins, he’s got a steep hill to climb. A taste:

KAITLAN COLLINS: But, John, I should note that you’re saying that he was just asking him to send them back. I was just talking to the chief of staff who was with Pence that day. He said he was being asked to do something illegal, that Pence did not have the right to do, to reject them. And you mentioned the attorneys there that you say, John Eastman, he’s a coconspirator in this indictment. I should note. In the indictment list, all of the people who told Trump that his claims about election fraud weren’t true, including the vice president, senior Justice Department leaders, the director of national intelligence, CISA, which, of course, is in charge of making sure elections in the U.S. were secure. Senior White House attorneys, campaign staffers, state legislators that you just mentioned there and the courts. JOHN LAURO: Right. What was not true that that there were states where ballots were sent out without people asking for them, where there were changes in verification, where there were instances where ballots were not being supervised, at drop off places. The president was told, given advice that under these circumstances, the state legislatures have the ultimate ability to qualify electors. He followed that advice. Now, you may disagree as to whether or not those things actually occurred or not. That’s why we have political debate. We don’t have criminal trials over that. We have the discussion like … KAITLAN COLLINS: It matters if those things actually occurred or not, John… JOHN LAURO: Under the First Amendment . KAITLAN COLLINS: It matters if those things actually occurred, because… JOHN LAURO: Not not at all. Because under the First Amendment. KAITLAN COLLINS: It matters if there was actually fraud. JOHN LAURO: No, no, the First Amendment allowed. KAITLAN COLLINS: Let me stop you there, because if he’s saying that there was fraud, the First Amendment doesn’t allow the president of the United States to go and claim there was fraud when he was told there was not fraud and then try to subvert the election by overturning legitimate electors. I mean, it says it right here in the actual indictment.

Watch above via CNN’s The Source with Kaitlan Collins.

