Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday signed legislation aimed at countering Covid-19 mandates — and held the signing ceremony in a community named Brandon.

The new laws will, among other measures, prevent school districts from passing mask mandates; ban local governments from imposing vaccine mandates; and require private businesses to offer exemptions to any vaccine requirement for their employees, or face a fine of $10,000 per violation.

The signing ceremony took place at Brandon Honda in the unincorporated community in Florida’s Hillsborough County. DeSantis has made headlines for embracing the “Let’s go Brandon” phrase, saying “it needles the national media.” He referred to the Biden administration as the “Brandon administration” at a rally earlier this month.

The phrase became synonymous with “F*ck Joe Biden” after fans at a NASCAR race began chanting it while NBC reporter Kelli Stavast attempted to interview a NASCAR driver named Brandon, driving Stavast to falsely inform viewers the fans were chanting “Let’s go Brandon.”

“I think Brandon, Florida is a great American city,” DeSantis said on Thursday, responding to a reporter who asked whether he was trying to send a message as the crowd began chanting the phrase. “I think the people here are fantastic. And I can tell you, my only negative on Brandon was when I was growing up playing baseball, they always used to beat us every year. … And we’re proud to be able to make a stand for freedom in Brandon, Florida.”

Portions of the legislation DeSantis signed could contradict federal mandates President Joe Biden attempted to pass through executive order in September. Pursuant to his mandate, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) instructed private businesses to force their employees to be vaccinated for Covid-19. The mandate was set to take effect Jan. 4, but was halted this month by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit.

The legislation DeSantis signed Thursday additionally included instructions from the Legislature for him to seek federal approval to form a state version of OSHA, which would allow Florida to withdraw from the federal version. The deadline for that plan is Jan. 17.

