Rush Limbaugh today defended President Donald Trump from criticism on his coronavirus response that he’s not listening to the advice of medical experts around him enough.

Limbaugh’s program has been hosted by a number of guest hosts in the past few days, but today the man himself called into his show to update his audience on his cancer treatment.

Limbaugh also weighed in on the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic and said “it’s imperative” that nation is being led by a president like Trump “who is outside the establishment expert class, who has a history of solving problems, to actually lead the country through this”:

“You know, we’ve talked about the deep state all these years since Trump was elected, the Trump-Russia collusion, the FBI — the deep state extends very deeply. And the American people did not elect a bunch of health experts that we don’t know. We didn’t elect a president to defer to a bunch of health experts that we don’t know. And how do we know they’re even health experts?”

You can listen above, via The Rush Limbaugh Program.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]