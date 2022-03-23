Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) repeatedly interrupted Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson in an intense back-and-forth over the issue of sentencing in child pornography cases.

Jackson has come under fire by Republicans over numerous cases in which she gave sentences below the federal guidelines and prosecutor recommendations in child pornography cases.

During the third day of Jackson’s nomination hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, following Graham pressing Jackson on her sentences in child pornography cases, Graham remarked that he wouldn’t treat Jackson the way Democrats “ambushed” now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was alleged to sexually assault a girl when he was in high school.

“How would you feel if we did that to you,” asked Graham.

“Senator I have appreciated the kindness that each of you has shown me to see me in your offices to talk with me about my approach,” said Jackson, who was interrupted by Graham, who went on to lament what transpired during Kavanugh’s nomination.

“But my question is what if, during our 15-minute exchange, it was very pleasant. You’re very nice person and you have a lot to be proud of. I would never do that to you,” he said. “If I had some information that’s sketchy at best that somehow you had done something wrong I promise you just from human decency I would share it with you. I would not disclose it at the last minute of the last day of the hearing and I’ve already given it to newspapers so the whole country can read about it before you haven’t said a word.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) interjected and said that Jackson had nothing to do with Kavanaugh.

“I’m asking her about how she made feel about what y’all did [to Kavanaugh],” said Graham.

“Senator your time is expired and I’m going to give her an opportunity to finally complete an answer,” said Durbin.

“Senator, I don’t have any comment on what procedures took place in this body regarding…,” said Jackson – only to be interrupted by Graham, who asked her, “What did you think about the Kavanaugh hearing?” Jackson said she had no comment.

Instead, said Jackson, “What I would like to answer is your point about my sentencing in child’s pornography cases.”

She continued:

The point of the guideline is to assist judges in determining what punishment to provide in cases and they are horrible cases, but the idea is that between the range of punishment that Congress has prescribed, judges are supposed to be providing proportional punishment based on what a person has done. The sentencing scheme doesn’t place everybody at the same level. The point of judging and the guidelines is to look at what has happened in a case, compare defendants to each other in terms of what they’ve done, and give proportional penalties based on…

Graham didn’t allow Jackson to finish her answer and instead said to Durbin, “Mr. Chairman, she does not use sentence enhancement in the area of somebody using a computer – for everybody.”

“Can I explain why, sir?” Jackson asked Graham.

“I’m going to give the witness is an opportunity to respond to you, senator,” said Durbin.

“Finally,” said Graham.

Jackson explained, “The time the guidelines were created for child pornography, this crime was primarily being committed by people who were literally mailing one, two, five, ten, 100 photos at a time.”

“How’s it being committed now,” interjected Graham.

“Please, senator, let her complete her answer,” said Durbin.

After Jackson explained how the sentencing has to match the severity of the child pornography crime and that offenders can get “30, 40, 50 years in prison,” Graham interrupted and said, “Good, absolutely good.”

“Allow her to finish, please,” said Durbin.

“I hope you go out to jail for 50 years if you’re on the internet trolling for images of children and sexual exploitation,” said Graham. “So you don’t think it’s a bad thing? I think that’s a horrible thing.”

“That’s not what the witness said and she should be allowed to answer this question once and for all,” said Durbin.

Jackson finished her answer and Durbin called for Congress to pass legislation updating the federal guidelines on sentencing child pornography offenders.

Watch above, via Fox News.

