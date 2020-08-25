Journalists, celebrities, and other media figures on Twitter roasted former Fox Newser and current Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speech at the Republican National Convention with blistering gusto.

CNN personalities were very tough on Guilfoyle’s speech on the air, but on social media, the hits came harder and faster.

During the speech, some CNN personalities joined other users to critique the speech in real time, and while some — like Joe Lockhart, Daniel Dale, and Abby Phillip — offered commentary and fact-checking, what seemed like the rest of the internet roasted Guilfoyle using themes that would become consistent throughout the night.

Contrary to Guilfoyle’s claims, Biden does not support literally “open borders” — this is common right-rhetoric, but it’s just not true — and Biden does not support dismantling police departments; he’s proposing an increase in federal community policing funding. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 25, 2020

Wow, Kimberly Guilfoyle is really mad — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) August 25, 2020

KIM GUILFOYLE IS SHOUTING — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle making sure no white suburban women votes for Trump. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle: “They want to enslave you to the weak, dependent, liberal, victim ideology, to the point that you will not recognize this country or yourself.” Again, the Republican critique of the Dem convention was that it was dark. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) August 25, 2020

One word of advice for Kimberly Guilfoyle: Decaf. — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) August 25, 2020

Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling? — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle is talking about her mom but watching this terrifying speech I’m pretty sure her real mom is Judge Jeanine — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) August 25, 2020

Guilfoyle disparages California without mentioning that its governor is her ex-husband. — Philip Bump (@pbump) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle is hollering at me. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 25, 2020

“Human Sex Drug Traffickers” — Kimberly Guilfoyle, naming your next band — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) August 25, 2020

This Guilfoyle speech is like Dwight giving the Mussolini speech to a paper convention — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 25, 2020

Guilfoyle has strong Arthur Weasley yelling in the phone cause he doesn’t know how to use it vibes right now — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) August 25, 2020

I think the Covid infection made Kimberly Guilfoyle extra cray cray. #RNCConvention — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) August 25, 2020

Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle shouting??? #RNCConvention — KEVIN BEATTY (@producerdoom) August 25, 2020

WHY IS KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE YELLING? — chris smith (@chrissmithnymag) August 25, 2020

kimberly guilfoyle yelling like the north korean propaganda lady — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 25, 2020

Oh I see Kimberly Guilfoyle is going full North Korean propaganda lady. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 25, 2020

This speech by Kimberly Guilfoyle is the stuff on which SNL dreams are made. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle is the loudest Cecily Strong character ever. #RepublicanConvention — Julie Hinds (@juliehinds) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle really just said that her mother “immigrated” from Puerto Rico! Qué? — Andrew Rose Gregory (@arosegregory) August 25, 2020

Did Guilfoyle just say that coming from Puerto Rico makes one an immigrant? — Laura Seay (@texasinafrica) August 25, 2020

did kimberly guilfoyle just say she’s a 1st gen immigrant from puerto rico? — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 25, 2020

This isn’t a political convention but a pure hate rally Kimberly Guilfoyle is truly awful — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) August 25, 2020

I once knew Kimberly Guilfoyle. We were, like, friendly colleagues. I have no idea who this chick is… — Kate Kendell (@KateKendell) August 25, 2020

Not gonna lie. I would watch the Kimberly Guilfoyle biopic. pic.twitter.com/qI8V1wLqfR — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) August 25, 2020

Why is Kim Guilfoyle screaming at us? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 25, 2020

The chyron called her a fundraiser? Kimberly Guilfoyle is getting paid $15,000 a month in donor money, secretly, through Brad Parscale’s private firm. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle giving some serious North Korea news anchor vibes — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) August 25, 2020

After the speech, the criticism broke down into several categories. Many people focused on the volume and intensity of the speech, in contrast to the empty room in which Guilfoyle was speaking.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is the child of Sam Kinison and a bullhorn — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) August 25, 2020

Excerpt from Kim Guilfoyle’s speech: pic.twitter.com/UoDMOFdXRl — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) August 25, 2020

AIDE: You were great Kimberly.

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE: THANK YOU! DO YOU REALLY THINK SO? I FELT LIKE I COULD HAVE BEEN LOUDER!!!!!#RNCConvention2020 — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) August 25, 2020

I’m sure this ALL CAPS Kim Guilfoyle screaming speech goes over well in front of Trump crowds. Sincerely, I’m sure it does. But without an audience it is…frightening and bizarre.#RNCConvention — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle is incoherent but apparently thinks that anybody will understand her if she shouts loudly enough. — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) August 25, 2020

Can somebody photoshop Guilfoyle over the President yelling at the kid mowing the grass? — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 25, 2020

There will be movies made attempting to recreate the level of mania during the Trump era and no actress will ever, ever be able to capture the level of sheer frenzy we just witnessed by Kimberly Guilfoyle. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) August 25, 2020

There were comparisons galore, to figures as varied as Cruella DeVille and Adolf Hitler, but a lot of people likened the speech to The Office character Dwight Schrute’s Mussolini-inspired address to a paper convention. A lot.

To steal an old joke, Guilfoyle’s speech was better in the original German. — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) August 25, 2020

Yo can someone tell Kimberly Guilfoyle that she doesn’t need to give this speech in the same way Bill Pullman gave the 4th of July Speech in Independence Day 😳🥴 #RNC #RepublicanNationalConvention — Jorge Andrés (@IBThatRaspOnTV) August 25, 2020

Just me or is Kim Guilfoyle talking like Hitler? — Brett Erlich (@bretterlich) August 25, 2020

This Kimberly Guilfoyle speech has what I can only describe as big General Hux energy. pic.twitter.com/sNlvCox2Yd — Cameron Peters (@jcameronpeters) August 25, 2020

I rarely laugh out loud. I laughed out loud 3 times during this Kimberly Guilfoyle Kool-Aid sermon. #RNCConvention — Wajahat “Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic” Ali (@WajahatAli) August 25, 2020

Don’t cry for me Kim Guilfoyle

The truth is I never left you

All through my wild days

My mad existence

I kept my promise

Please keep your distance — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle announces that she’ll get those Dalmatian puppies and make her coat if it’s the last thing she does.#RNCConvention2020 pic.twitter.com/0bzUcMduN8 — Jon Bershad (@JonBershad) August 25, 2020

The moment Liu Kang’s soul is yours pic.twitter.com/WfiVQZW6U0 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 25, 2020

The DNC attacked Guilfoyle during the speech over the handling of her COVID-19 infection, and others tailored their jabs around that theme as well.

Kimberly Guilfoyle contracted, and potentially spread, COVID-19 after failing to take it seriously. Then she hopped on a private jet back to New York, stranding more than a half-dozen junior staffers to quarantine in a different state.#TrumpChaoshttps://t.co/E6AABqHTrL — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) August 25, 2020

Watching Kimberly Guilfoyle, remember that she contracted Covid, said she was going to drive back from South Dakota to Washington, and instead took a private jet while leaving her staff in seedy motels for two weeks of quarantine. So perfect as Don Junior’s lover! — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle trying to prove that a Covid infection doesn’t stop your ability to scream into a microphone. — Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) August 25, 2020

Just watched that Kimberly Guilfoyle speech and I have a question: does COVID affect a person’s hearing? #RepublicanNationalConvention — Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) August 25, 2020

Her claim that Puerto Ricans are “immigrants” drew the attention of The View host Sunny Hostin and others.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is a first generation American??? Her people are from Aguadilla, PR. So is my grandfather. Puerto Ricans are American – last I checked. I’m horrified. And embarrassed as a fellow Latina. Shameful. #GOPConvention2020 — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle really just said that her mother “immigrated” from Puerto Rico! Qué? — Andrew Rose Gregory (@arosegregory) August 25, 2020

did kimberly guilfoyle just say she’s a 1st gen immigrant from puerto rico? — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 25, 2020

KIMBERLY GUILFOYLE JUST SAID SHES A FIRST GEN AMERICAN FROM PUERTO RICO LMFAO — Armani (@historyofarmani) August 25, 2020

“Proud Latina” Kimberly Guilfoyle should know that Puerto Ricans like her mother Mercedes have been U.S. citizens since 1917. Therefore, she was not an “immigrant.” — Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) August 25, 2020

Did Kimberly Guilfoyle just call herself the daughter of ‘immigrants from Puerto Rico”? Huh? pic.twitter.com/5VKwwVBV21 — Channon Hodge (@chodger) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle basicaly bashing her ex on national television — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) August 25, 2020

Guilfoyle just hit California in her speech. https://t.co/Jyl0GDpdR1 — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) August 25, 2020

It’s worth remembering that when Kimberly Guilfoyle was attacking California and what it’s become, her ex-husband is the current governor. — Jeremy W. Peters (@jwpetersNYT) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle publicly dragging her ex to impress her boyfriend’s dad is a move. — Melissa Batchelor Warnke 🦁 (@velvetmelvis) August 25, 2020

Celebrities like Star Trek actor George Takei and singer Bette Midler got some shots in.

The speech by Guilfoyle went off without a hitch except that the winged monkeys didn’t take flight as ordered. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 25, 2020

If you feed Kimberly Guilfoyle a Snickers bar, she’s back to being Nikki Haley. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 25, 2020

I try my best to see both sides as much as possible… and I try to avoid hyperbole …. but that Kimberly Guilfoyle speech was some Goebbels -level crazy shit. 😳😳😳 — Clay Aiken (@clayaiken) August 25, 2020

Jesus! Guilfoyle is really wound up! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

Can’t wait for Cecily Strong to play Kimberly Guilfoyle on SNL!!! So much material, so little time. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 25, 2020

Watching Guilfoyle but hearing Eva Peron. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) August 25, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle made Dear Leader very happy tonight pic.twitter.com/EuGGHMKD1k — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 25, 2020

This guy liked it, so there’s that.

Kimberly Guilfoyle wins the RNC. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 25, 2020

Watch the speech above, via CNN.

