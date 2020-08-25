comScore

Literally Every Person Had a Joke to Mock Kim Guilfoyle’s RNC Speech

By Tommy ChristopherAug 25th, 2020, 11:33 am

Journalists, celebrities, and other media figures on Twitter roasted former Fox Newser and current Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speech at the Republican National Convention with blistering gusto.

CNN personalities were very tough on Guilfoyle’s speech on the air, but on social media, the hits came harder and faster.

During the speech, some CNN personalities joined other users to critique the speech in real time, and while some — like Joe Lockhart, Daniel Dale, and Abby Phillip — offered commentary and fact-checking, what seemed like the rest of the internet roasted Guilfoyle using themes that would become consistent throughout the night.

After the speech, the criticism broke down into several categories. Many people focused on the volume and intensity of the speech, in contrast to the empty room in which Guilfoyle was speaking.

There were comparisons galore, to figures as varied as Cruella DeVille and Adolf Hitler, but a lot of people likened the speech to The Office character Dwight Schrute’s Mussolini-inspired address to a paper convention. A lot.

The DNC attacked Guilfoyle during the speech over the handling of her COVID-19 infection, and others tailored their jabs around that theme as well.

Her claim that Puerto Ricans are “immigrants” drew the attention of The View host Sunny Hostin and others.

Celebrities like Star Trek actor George Takei and singer Bette Midler got some shots in.

This guy liked it, so there’s that.

Watch the speech above, via CNN.

