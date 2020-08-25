CNN’s Jim Acosta led a parade of brutal mockery from CNN anchors and commentators over former Fox Newser and current Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle’s speech at the Republican National Convention, telling Wolf Blitzer that even some Trump campaign advisers roasted the speech.

Guilfoyle’s RNC convention speech Monday night certainly made an impression on CNN’s on-air talent, as even seconds after she finished, Blitzer called it a “forceful speech,” and The Lead anchor Jake Tapper remarked “Forceful is one word for it” before assessing that the convention’s program, for the most part, was pitched at the base, and was “not even remotely reaching out to any voters in the middle.”

And correspondent Dana Bash expressed shock, telling Blitzer and his panel “I have to say, Kimberly Guilfoyle, oh my goodness! I just feel like that was so intense and so dark that coming out of the other video, it was almost incongruous.”

But it was Acosta who really brought the thunder, adding his own commentary to a pair of brutal quotes from unnamed Trump campaign officials.

“Optimism really went out the window at this first night of the Republican convention, and at times it sounded like the Rage Olympics, and Kimberly Guilfoyle was going for the gold in her speech at this Republican convention,” Acosta said, and reported that at least two campaign officials had trashed the speech to him.

“One Trump campaign advisor said that Guilfoyle’s a speech was strange in it’s delivery, this adviser said, quotes, that ‘Kimberly shouting is weird,'” Acosta said, and added that another remarked that Guilfoyle “made Howard Dean look like Low Energy Jeb.”

As the night wore on, the hits kept coming, as Don Lemon roasted Guilfoyle to Chris Cuomo, telling him “I was scared and I kept saying why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling at me? Why are you yelling? Why was she yelling?”

Lemon said that while he’d known Guilfoyle socially as a kind person, “I don’t know who that is, and I don’t know why she’s yelling. I didn’t get it. That was terrible. Terrible.”

Conservative commentator Amanda Carpenter was even more full-throated in her mockery, telling Lemon and his panel that “A lot of people are saying that the convention was dark and sad, but I can’t remember laughing out loud as much by myself ever in my entire life.”

“That was the most deranged public performance I have ever seen,” Carpenter said, and went on to add that at one point, she thought Guilfoyle “was going to sports start speaking in tongues and we were going to see, like, a real Trump revival. I still can’t, I almost I couldn’t remember what happened after it because I was just so stunned. I will never forget that speech, it was maybe the most memorable event of the year and I’m not kidding.”

Even CNNi’s Rosemary Church got in on it, telling the 3 a.m. audience that Guilfoyle’s speech was “one of the stranger moments of the night,” and quipping that Guilfoyle “quite literally turned up the volume on Democrats.”

Watch the clips above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]