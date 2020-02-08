‘Loser!’ ‘Full of It!’ ‘Are You STOO-pid?!’: Jeanine Pirro Unleashes Epic, Vitriolic Rant on Mitt Romney for His Vote to Remove Trump

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro unleashed a white-hot, eight minute-long rant against Sen. Mitt Romney for his vote to remove President Donald Trump, firing off insult after insult at the Utah Republican.

At the opening of her Saturday night show, a clearly incensed Pirro blasted Romney as a “non-leader” and then went on from there to work her way through a laundry list of mockery and vitriol while acidly dismissing the religious devotion and oath to God he cited as justification for his vote.

“The first United States senator in American history to vote to convict the president of his own party, Mitt Romney,” Pirro pointed out. “The sole and only Republican to vote to convict President Trump. How dare he?! How could he?! And why would he?!”

“He took a stand he thought would impress others. It did. Many on the loony left defended him saying his vote was ‘very patriotic,'” Pirro explained, with obvious sarcasm and air quotes around the last two words. “Yes, he endeared himself to the Trump-hating left, the radicals not interested in the America First agenda. Those all about power not truth. So why? Mitt says his strong faith is the reason and that God demanded it of me.”

“Do you ever wonder why people who never mention God or religion only bring it up when they get caught doing something or when they need an excuse for something they did?” Pirro said. “Kind of like Nancy Pelosi, who so hates Donald Trump, that she almost has a conniption when she tries to get us to believe that she prays for him every day and does not hate him,” she added, more sarcasm dripping from her voice.

“Who do these people think they’re fooling! What a bunch of phonys! I can’t wait to hear what they are going tell St. Peter when they get there,” Pirro said. “But let me move on from his religious to his secular reason.”

She went on to dismiss all the testimony from 17 witnesses and documentary evidence of Trump’s misconduct in Ukraine, saying “anything before, after, around” the July 25 phone call was “irrelevant” and “immaterial.” She then blasted Romney for citing Bolton when “you don’t even know what he is going to say,” despite excerpts of his claims against Trump having been publicly leaked.

“You want to use that nothing burger to convict the President of the United States?! Are you STOO-pid, too?” Pirro spat out “And you say this is the most difficult decision you ever made? Mitt, you’re full of it! And since you are such a scholar did you ever consider the president’s constitutional rights that were stripped from him in the star chamber where he was denied the presumption of innocence?”

Romney’s real reason for voting to remove Trump, Pirro claimed was pure envy.

“The truth is you simply despise Donald Trump. Your jealousy of this man is a constant rage burning within you because you can never rise to the heights that he has. Because guys like you fold like wusses,” Pirro added. ” Mitt, losers choke! You choked when a CNN reporter pushed back on you and you folded like every other loser!” she yelled, alluding to CNN moderator Candy Crowley’s real-time fact-check of Romney’s false claim during a 2012 presidential debate.

“At your request Donald Trump supported you in 2012 and 2018 and like a snake in the grass, you turned on him,” an enraged Pirro said. “I have an idea, you need to be removed from office! How about you get the hell out of the United States Senate! The people in Utah are furious with you!” And your dream of endearing yourself to the Trump-hating left is a joke.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

