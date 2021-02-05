Hours after news broke that Fox News cancelled Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business Network show, Dobbs was active on Twitter thanking people defending him, and retweeting some people taking shots at the network.

In a statement provided to Mediaite on the cancellation, Fox News said, “As we said in October, FOX News Media regularly considers programming changes and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on FOX Business – this is part of those planned changes. A new 5PM program will be announced in the near future.”

The news of Lou Dobbs Tonight being cancelled came just one day after Smartmatic filed a lawsuit against Fox and several hosts, including Dobbs. Fox responded to the lawsuit saying, “FOX News Media is committed to providing the full context of every story with in-depth reporting and clear opinion. We are proud of our 2020 election coverage and will vigorously defend against this meritless lawsuit in court.”

Dobbs took to Twitter later retweeting posts from people praising him and criticizing the cancellation, including Donald Trump himself:

Thanks for your kind words Mr.President. God bless you and all the American patriots who make this country great. https://t.co/7aPPQMl898 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 6, 2021

Thank you for your kind words! https://t.co/yVnGP4dgZh — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) February 6, 2021

Dobbs also somewhat notably shared tweets from people taking shots at Fox, including Sebastian Gorka, who tweeted with the hashtag “#FOXIsFinished”:

