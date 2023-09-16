New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman said ex-President Donald Trump knew he was “entering danger territory” when Megyn Kelly was quizzing him about classified documents.

On Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, host Anderson Cooper played some video from a newsmaking chunk of Trump’s interview with Kelly in which Trump finally clammed up under grilling about classified documents — and Haberman said she thinks Trump knew he was getting himself in trouble:

COOPER: He also spoke with Megyn Kelly for her podcast about the incident that we all know about now, where he was waving around classified documents. Let’s play this.

MEGYN KELLY, FORMER FOX NEWS HOST: What were you waving around in that meeting because it certainly sounded like it was an attack?

TRUMP: I’m not going to talk to you about that. I’m allowed to have those documents.

KELLY: But once you get a subpoena, you have to turn them over.

TRUMP: I know this. I don’t even know that because I have the right to have those documents. So I don’t really know that.

KELLY: Do you believe that every CIA document that came to you as president was automatically yours to keep no matter what?

TRUMP: I’m not going to answer that question.

COOPER: Interesting. He says, I’m not going to talk about it but he does talk about it.

HABERMAN: Well, there — as you and I both know, there are times he can’t help but feel like he has to defend himself and that has been his defense, is to keep saying, these are my documents. These documents, in fact, belong to the government. And he repeatedly misstates what the Presidential Records Act says.

I mean, whether or not it gets adjudicated on his side, what he is saying is not correct. But it is notable that he is steering away from answering that question more fully than, say, what he did with Bret Baier a couple months ago.

COOPER: He rarely does that, you know, I’m not going to answer that.

HABERMAN: He rarely does that unless he feels like he is entering danger territory and it means he was more on guard despite everything we saw him say. He was more on guard in this interview than I think people realize.