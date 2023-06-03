Maggie Haberman Scoops NEW Tape That ‘Angered And Unnerved’ Trump Aides In Criminal Documents Probe

New York Times correspondent, best-selling author, and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman dropped a new scoop about another tape related to the criminal probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents, this one of Trump attorney Evan Corcoran.

Just days after blockbuster CNN reporting on Trump being caught on tape discussing a classified document that he had taken with him when he left the White House, Haberman and colleagues Alan Feuer and Ben Protess have news about a different tape, obtaining details of a lengthy recording Corcoran made about the docs probe that has Trumpworld shook:

Mr. Corcoran’s notes, which have not been previously described in such detail, will likely play a central role as Mr. Smith and his team move toward concluding their investigation and turn to the question of whether to bring charges against Mr. Trump. They could also show up as evidence in a courtroom if a criminal case is ultimately filed and goes to trial. The level of detail in the recording is said to have angered and unnerved close aides to Mr. Trump who are worried they contain direct quotes from sensitive conversations.

The tape became part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s probe when U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell issued an order for Corcoran’s testimony and other evidence in March on the basis that Smith’s team has made a “prima facie showing that the former president had committed criminal violations.”

According to Haberman, the Corcoran tape is very lengthy and detailed and was recorded during a long car trip.

The news comes on the heels of the blockbuster reporting on a tape that reportedly depicts Trump reportedly acknowledging he can’t show the document — which outlines a plan to invade Iran — to his visitors at Bedminster because of the classification attached to it.

That tape is also now in the Justice Department’s possession.

