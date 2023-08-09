Maggie Haberman Team Drops Bombshell Trump Election Plot Memo To ‘Deprive Biden Of Electoral Votes’

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman and her team dropped a big scoop: a previously unseen memo outlining a strategy to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory over then-President Donald Trump.

The political and media world has been transfixed by the news that ex-President Donald Trump has been indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election before and on January 6, 2021. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United State, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

One new piece of evidence revealed in that indictment was a memo by Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro outlining the strategy to keep Trump in power.

On Tuesday, the reporting team of Haberman, Charlie Savage, and Luke Broadwater published the memo they exclusively obtained:

A lawyer allied with President Donald J. Trump first laid out a plot to use false slates of electors to subvert the 2020 election in a previously unknown internal campaign memo that prosecutors are portraying as a crucial link in how the Trump team’s efforts evolved into a criminal conspiracy. The existence of the Dec. 6, 2020, memo came to light in last week’s indictment of Mr. Trump, though its details remained unclear. But a copy obtained by The New York Times shows for the first time that the lawyer, Kenneth Chesebro, acknowledged from the start that he was proposing “a bold, controversial strategy” that the Supreme Court “likely” would reject in the end. But even if the plan did not ultimately pass legal muster at the highest level, Mr. Chesebro argued that it would achieve two goals. It would focus attention on claims of voter fraud and “buy the Trump campaign more time to win litigation that would deprive Biden of electoral votes and/or add to Trump’s column.”

Chesebro writes in the memo:

Even if, in the end, the Supreme Court would likely end up ruling that the power to count the votes (in the sense of resolving controversies concerning them) does not lie with the President of the Senate , but instead lies with Congress (either voting jointly, or in separate Houses) , letting matters play out this way would guarantee that public attention would be riveted on the evidence of electoral abuses by the Democrats, and would also buy the Trump campaign more time to win litigation that would deprive Biden of electoral votes and/or add to Trump’s column . I recognize that what I suggest is a bold, controversial strategy , and that there are many reasons why it might not end up being executed on January 6.But as long as itis one possible option, to preserve it as a possibility itis important that the Trump-Pence electors cast their electoral votes on December 14.

Haberman and her team did not reveal the source who provided the memo, but Haberman is an extremely plugged-in veteran reporter with an extensive network of contacts that includes current and former Trumpworld figures.

