Man In Blackface Crashes Ontario Protests Before Taken Away By Police

By Phillip NietoJun 6th, 2020, 4:54 pm

Screenshot/Twitter/https://twitter.com/meyer_lucas/status/1269319926256459778

A man dressed in blackface crashed the peaceful protests at Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto resulting in a “tense” moment before police escorted him out.

Canadian reporters Lucas Meyer and Kamil Karamali caught the incident on camera — watch below:


Toronto Police later charged the unnamed man with for breach of the peace, according to breaking news reporter Kris Pangilinan.

