Man Whose Unvaccinated Son is on Ventilator in Florida Blurts Out Nutso Anti-Vax Statement at End of Don Lemon Interview

A man whose unvaccinated son is on a ventilator due to Covid ended a lengthy interview with Don Lemon by saying he was ready to get his second vaccine shot but still fearful. Then he blurted out an insane aside that Lemon didn’t catch.

Kent Sowell made an appearance on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight to discuss his son Justin Sowell, an unvaccinated 32-year-old Florida man who is currently hospitalized and on a ventilator with COVID-19.

Sowell began the interview by complaining, at length, that personnel at the hospital were not returning all of his calls.

“But you understand that the hospitals are overrun with patients now,” Lemon said, referencing the current record surge of Covid hospitalizations in Florida. “Many of the hospitals are overrun with patients. Health care workers, you just heard the folks before us, saying that they’re burned out and people are quitting.”

“I know all these wonderful doctors and health care professionals are doing everything they can,” Sowell said, then added “But they have to understand, too. You know, hey, I’m a business owner. If my customers aren’t being called back, I got a problem, Houston. And they have a problem. The switchboard needs to call them back.”

Lemon asked Sowell when was the last time he had contact with his son, and Sowell replied ” Today, a wonderful, wonderful lady FaceTime my son for me, so I could see him. There’s wonderful people that are at this hospital where he’s at and they are trying hard. But at the end of the day, today I don’t know how he’s doing.”

Sowell and Lemon spent several minutes talking about the difficulty the pandemic has created in getting Sowell’s son the treatment his dad wants for him. Along the way, Sowell revealed that he’d already been through his own bout of Covid, and had been reluctant to get the vaccine. Lemon zeroed in on that.

“Your son is unvaccinated. You said — you just told me you had COVID earlier in the pandemic and didn’t want to get vaccinated. But that changed with the delta variant, right?” Lemon asked.

“Yes, it did,” Sowell said, and Lenon asked, “Do you want to talk to me about that?”

“Well, it changed because — I didn’t go to the hospital. I felt like I was going to die having COVID, so did my lady that was taking care of me, but I didn’t want to be put on a ventilator and not be able to converse with her. So, I toughed it through, I made it,” Sowell said.

“My son, we suggested he went. He was put on a ventilator. He’s struggling through it. Before that, with the delta virus, I said, you know what, it was so hard, the virus I had, I’m going to go get the shot, and that’s what I did. And I’m ready to go get the second one and I’m a little fearful to go get it, but I’m going to go get it,” Sowell added.

Then, as Lemon began to wrap up, Mr. Sowell could be heard adding that “A lot of us are [inaudible] about the vaccination, people are dying from it.”

Lemon, apparently not hearing Sowell’s aside, said Yeah. Well, listen, I hope other people — I hope people listen to you. The science is clearly the science and that the vaccine is safe, that the mostly unvaccinated people are becoming sick in hospitals and having a tough time. We wish you the very best with your son. We thank you for joining us. Thank you.”

Watch the full interview above via CNN.

