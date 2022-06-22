Marco Rubio Destroyed By Naomi Biden Over Complaint About Gun Bill: ‘A 5th-Grader’ Could Read it in an Hour

Jun 22nd, 2022
 
Naomi Biden quickly and completely dismantled Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio‘s complaint about beginning debate on a gun reform bill whose text had just been finalized and released.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted to begin debate on gun reform legislation negotiated in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults, and the anti-Black racist attack in Buffalo barely a week earlier.

Ahead of that vote, Rubio tweeted a complaint about debating the bill so soon after its text was released.

“We are being asked to vote tonight to begin debate on a gun proposal whose legislative text was only made available less than an hour ago,” Rubio wrote.

Ms. Biden — the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and an avid social media user with a sharp wit — responded with a quick and brutal analysis of Rubio’s objection.

“Ok—suspend reality and believe you would actually read a bill,” Biden wrote. “The bill is 80 pages & ~13,000 words. The average 5th grader reads ~180 words per min. This means a 5th grader could read this bill in just over an hour. You had that for this vote & 30 hours until the actual vote.”

Gun reform activist Fred Guttenberg and others praised Biden for her response:

Other Rubio critics made similar responses:

Ms. Biden is correct, the bill is 80 pages long — although those pages are double-spaced with margins the size of small airstrips.

Rubio was not among the 64 senators who voted to begin debating the measure.

