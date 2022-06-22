Marco Rubio Destroyed By Naomi Biden Over Complaint About Gun Bill: ‘A 5th-Grader’ Could Read it in an Hour

Naomi Biden quickly and completely dismantled Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio‘s complaint about beginning debate on a gun reform bill whose text had just been finalized and released.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted to begin debate on gun reform legislation negotiated in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults, and the anti-Black racist attack in Buffalo barely a week earlier.

Ahead of that vote, Rubio tweeted a complaint about debating the bill so soon after its text was released.

“We are being asked to vote tonight to begin debate on a gun proposal whose legislative text was only made available less than an hour ago,” Rubio wrote.

We are being asked to vote tonight to begin debate on a gun proposal whose legislative text was only made available less than an hour ago — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 21, 2022

Ms. Biden — the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and an avid social media user with a sharp wit — responded with a quick and brutal analysis of Rubio’s objection.

“Ok—suspend reality and believe you would actually read a bill,” Biden wrote. “The bill is 80 pages & ~13,000 words. The average 5th grader reads ~180 words per min. This means a 5th grader could read this bill in just over an hour. You had that for this vote & 30 hours until the actual vote.”

Ok—suspend reality and believe you would actually read a bill. The bill is 80 pages & ~13,000 words. The average 5th grader reads ~180 words per min. This means a 5th grader could read this bill in just over an hour. You had that for this vote & 30 hours until the actual vote. https://t.co/ebwxced6lK — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) June 22, 2022

Gun reform activist Fred Guttenberg and others praised Biden for her response:

Could not have said that any better @NaomiBiden. I would only add that @marcorubio is a waste of oxygen in the Senate who failed my daughter, all victims of gun violence in the past, and any victims of gun violence going forward. https://t.co/4JsjIWteHy — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 22, 2022

The First Granddaughter is out here posting sick burns on Twitter, while her grandfather promotes his unique ability to bring Democrats and Republicans together https://t.co/OX4vWxB6PP — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) June 22, 2022

When is this Biden on the ballot? Math & muscle, that’s the kinda @TheDemocrats we need https://t.co/4E7hdc9ZVV — Dominic Patten (@DeadlineDominic) June 22, 2022

lol schooled https://t.co/173EljMHad — Aaron Paul Godfrey (@GodfreyForOH16) June 22, 2022

Other Rubio critics made similar responses:

This sounds like a complaint that mass shooters would register. Senator, are you for our kids or for their killers? https://t.co/YNemvgMoSx — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 22, 2022

Hire a grown-up to read it to out loud to you, Junior https://t.co/NEnkhYP4jz — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 22, 2022

You are being asked to begin the debate, not pass the legislation tonight. HUGE difference between the two. You will have time to read every page of the bill between now and the debate. You are just pandering. We know you won’t read it and vote against it no matter what. https://t.co/qt38oPfq26 — Russell Foster A New Texas (@RussellFosterTX) June 22, 2022

Ms. Biden is correct, the bill is 80 pages long — although those pages are double-spaced with margins the size of small airstrips.

Rubio was not among the 64 senators who voted to begin debating the measure.

