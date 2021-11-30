Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) are going after each other on Twitter over a fellow House Republican Lauren Boebert’s (CO) anti-Muslim attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

In comments on Twitter Tuesday, Greene went after Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) — who, Sunday on CNN, said she “absolutely, 100 percent” condemns Boebert’s “disgusting” comments. (Boebert claimed to have recently been in a Capitol elevator with Omar when a concerned security guard confronted them. Telling the story to an audience, Boebert — in a video which made the rounds on Twitter — said she told the guard “She doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine.”)

Mace fits right in on @CNN https://t.co/MjuGU52rC7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 30, 2021

“[Nancy Mace] is the trash in the GOP Conference,” Greene wrote. “Never attacked by Democrats or RINO’s (same thing) because she is not conservative, she’s pro-abort. Mace you can back up off of [Lauren Boebert] or just go hang with your real gal pals, the Jihad Squad.”

Greene also shared a Mediaite article on the comments Mace made on CNN, cracking that the GOP representative “fits right in.”

Mace quickly hit back at Greene, using emojis to call her “batshit crazy.”

This is what 🦇 💩 🤡 looks like. https://t.co/nIbqjiJaFH — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 30, 2021

The exchange comes after Omar responded to Boebert’s comments on Friday, claiming that the incident with a Capitol security guard never happened and condemning Boebert for using “hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes.”

While Boebert apologized to “the Muslim community” in a Friday tweet, Omar slammed a follow-up call she had with the Republican representative as “unproductive,” noting that she was hoping to receive a direct apology.

Naturally, Boebert hit back with a video message and faulted Omar for hanging up on her as she was attempting to apologize.

“Rejecting an apology an hanging up on someone is part of cancel culture 101 and a pillar of the Democrat party. Make no mistake, I will continue to fearlessly put America first, never sympathizing with terrorists,” she said. “Unfortunately, Ilhan can’t say the same thing and our country is worse off for it.”

