‘Disgusting’: GOP Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Lauren Boebert Over Anti-Muslim Attack on Ilhan Omar

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) called out Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Sunday over an anti-Muslim attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

In a video of Boebert, the congresswoman claimed she was with Omar inside an elevator on Capitol Hill. During the alleged incident, Boebert suggested a police officer appeared concerned Omar might be a terrorist. “She doesn’t have a backpack,” Boebert said. “We should be fine.” She also called Omar a member of the “jihad quad.”

During CNN Newsroom, Mace told CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, who was filling in for anchor Pamela Brown:

I have time after time condemned my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for racist tropes and remarks that I find disgusting and this is no different than any others. As a member of Congress and seeing such division in our country, we all have a responsibility, both elected members of Congress on both sides of the aisle and the American people in our communities and at work in our communities and everything else to lower–we have a responsibility to lower the temperature and this does not do that.

Mace, who returned to the United States following being part of a congressional delegation, or CODEL, to Taiwan, continued:

But I do know as a Republican I get threats. I carry a gun now, Kaitlan, because of the threats that I get from the fringes of both parties right now. And we’ve got to do our part to lower the temperature and try to work together. Again, another lesson I learned as part of this bipartisan CODEL: When we work together, America is stronger on the world stage. And quite frankly, our world needs that right now because of the aggression we see from places like China and Russia. And so I’ve been very vocal even on this network, these kinds of things. As a Republican, too, I know when I’ve disagreed with someone on the Left, Republicans are blanketed as white supremacists. I know that’s not right either. I encourage people on both sides, they all take a pause and maybe step away from Facebook and social media and really think about how our words have consequences.

When asked by Collins if she condemns Boebert’s comments, Mace said, “Oh absolutely, 100 percent.”

Collins asked Mace if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) “should do more publicly to also publicly condemn” Boebert’s remarks.

Mace responded:

Well, I’ve seen Kevin personally and privately behind the scenes talk to our conference and bring us together. I know that he’s pulled members aside and had tough conversations with them. He’s been a good leader on many of these issues and, you know, there are so many crises that have faced our country this year from immigration to the economy and inflation, you know, I appreciate his leadership. And for me, I’m going to speak for myself, but I consistently condemn these kind of comments across the board repeatedly. And quite frankly, I’m tired of it. It’s time for us to work together and do something better for our nation. I was elected to represent my constituents. I was elected to represent and put our country and people first. And we’ve got to do a better job, both sides, going forward.

Collins asked Mace if it “would lower the temperature” were McCarthy “more vocally forceful about these comments” from Boebert.

Mace said:

I would say it would help lower the temperature if both sides did that. What I see from time to time is one sides going after one another and there’s no accountability. We’ve seen Maxine Waters make comments at riots and protests. We’ve seen some of the anti-Semitic tropes from Rep. Omar. I would like to see both sides treated equally. And I think that’s important, but we don’t. This is a hyper-partisan time in Congress and that’s disappointing. I know as a Republican, I talk with folks who are different religions and different colors and from different countries and I know we have to do a better job because these are people coming from places where there are great humanitarian issues, where there’s communism, where there’s socialism and they’re fleeing these countries and they’re conservative. And I think it’s incumbent upon us to do more outreach to those communities as well. And what has been said last week doesn’t get us there.

Watch above, via CNN.

