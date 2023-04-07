Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Wild On Potential Trump Hire Laura Loomer: ‘Mentally Unstable’ and ‘Documented Liar’

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) went off on Twitter regarding New York Times Friday morning report that former President Donald Trump wants to add far-right activist Laura Loomer as part of his 2024 campaign staff.

In her Twitter post, the Republican firebrand slammed Loomer as “mentally unstable” and being a “documented liar.”

Greene pointed to Loomer slamming her for Georgia Representatives’ support of Kevin McCarthy for House speaker and not endorsing Loomer’s failed campaign for becoming Palm Beach County district representative in 2020.

Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar. She can not be trusted. She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle. She loves the alleged FBI… pic.twitter.com/1D78hU59Z0 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 7, 2023

Additionally, the Georgia Congresswoman speculated in her tweet that Loomer tried to get on board with Ye’s presidential campaign after his meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, but was ultimately rejected which caused her to flee to the former president.

She accused the extremist anti-Muslim activist of loving “FBI informant and weirdo” Nick Fuentes even though Taylor Greene herself embraced the white nationalist when she was one of the surprise speakers at AFPAC, a conference led by Fuentes himself.

Marjorie Greene concluded that she will inform Trump of Loomer’s past, directly disagreeing with former president’s choice for hiring.

Per the Times report, Trump has not hired Loomer yet, and some of his aides have concerns over how her inflammatory rhetoric would impact the campaign.

Loomer cheered about 2,000 refugees dying while crossing the Mediterranean. She has argued that Islam is “cancer” and said Muslims should be barred from being able to run for office, and was banned from Twitter for hateful conduct policy violations in 2018. In response, she handcuffed herself to the entrance of Twitter headquarters in New York City.

