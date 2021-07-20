Marjorie Taylor Greene Laughs at Question About People Dying of Covid, Gets HIPAA Wrong Again

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held a press conference in her office on Tuesday to address her most recent suspension from Twitter. The social media platform hit Greene with a 12 hour suspension for posting tweets about Covid-19 that the company labeled “misleading.”

During the presser, Greene laughed off a question about one of those tweets, in which she claimed, “With 6,000 vax related deaths and many concerning side effects reported, the vax should be a choice not a mandate for everyone.”

She also said, “We should invest in health, not human experimentation.”

Tia Mitchell of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked Greene, “Do you feel any responsibility for keeping people in Georgia safe? There are children, skinny people, who have died of coronavirus. Do you feel any responsibility?”

Greene burst into laughter while Mitchell was asking her question.

“Gee, you crack me up.”

“You know what? I think people’s responsibility is their own to read the information, and it’s everywhere.”

Elsewhere during the press conference, Greene once again flubbed the specifics of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Aaron Navarro of CBS News asked Greene, “Have you yourself gotten vaccinated?”

Greene replied that the question “is a violation of my HIPAA rights. You see, with HIPAA rights, we don’t have to reveal our medical records and that also involves our vaccine records.”

Greene has repeatedly made this false claim about HIPAA.

Under HIPAA, healthcare providers may not provide medical information about patients to third parties without patient consent. It does not apply to individuals or entities who aren’t healthcare providers. Moreover, it is not a “violation” of the law to ask someone if they have been vaccinated.

