Fox News Takes Top Spot in Monday Primetime Ratings With More Viewers Than CNN and MSNBC Combined

Fox News dominated in primetime on Monday, with more total viewers than CNN and MSNBC combined.

Fox received 2.58 million viewers in primetime, followed by MSNBC with 1.64 million and CNN with 871,000. In the 25-54 demographic, Fox came in first with 410,000 viewers, with CNN in second with 212,000 and MSNBC in third with 205,000.

In total day, Fox won overall with 1.51 million and 251,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second with 991,000 and third in the demo with 123,000. CNN came in third overall with 627,000 and second in the demo with 134,000.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show overall on Monday, with 3.07 million total viewers and 536,000 in the demo. The Five took second place overall with 2.63 million viewers (357,000 in the demo), followed by Hannity in third with 2.58 million (396,000 in the demo).

The Rachel Maddow Show was the most-watched MSNBC program Monday with 2.34 million total viewers and 306,000 in the demo. On CNN, Cuomo Prime Time had the most viewers with 922,000 (207,000 in the demo).

Fox & Friends won in the morning, with 1.03 million (159,000 in the demo) to Morning Joe’s 873,000 (104,000) and New Day’s 420,000 (60,000).

