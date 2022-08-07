After an eventful weekend at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Texas, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) appeared on MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s show rehashing her experience during the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, maintaining the false claim that Antifa perpetrated the riots.

Earlier in the weekend, Greene spoke at CPAC and doubled down on her comments about being a Christian nationalist.

On Lindell-TV, Greene discussed the events of January 6th saying that she “was upset that day”

“I was a brand new member of Congress,” continued Greene, “I had worked very hard on objecting to Joe Biden’s electoral college votes because I believe that was my role.”

The congresswoman stands by her actions claiming that “it was the right thing to do.” Greene reiterated that she would still do the same exact thing today.

“I never expected anything like” the Capitol riots, she said, and “when it happened, I thought ‘This is Antifa.'”

Greene concluded, “No one can convince me it was so-called Trump supporters.”

Recently, the congresswoman attended the controversial Saudi-backed LIV golf tournament hosted at Trump’s golf club in New Jersey. Greene was met by the crowd cheering her and chanting “MTG for VP,” to which she was “amazed.”

Lindell also spoke at CPAC, where he bizarrely warned the audience that there is an incoming rise of machines across the globe. The MyPillow CEO claimed that both Venezuela and Australia are already “gone,” overtaken by said machines. Lindell additionally claimed, as always, that he can prove that the 2020 election was riddled with fraud and stolen on behalf of President Joe Biden.

On a related note, Greene made headlines at CPAC by joining in on a politically charged performance of a Capitol rioter sitting in a fake jail cell. The congresswoman entered the cell, falling to her knees and leading the crowd in a prayer. The man in the cell was Brandon Straka, a Trump supporter who reportedly provided prosecutors with information on “Stop the Steal” rally organizers and other Jan. 6 rioters in exchanged for a less severe sentence.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com