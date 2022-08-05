Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares Being a ‘Christian Nationalist’ Is ‘Nothing to Be Ashamed of’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) doubled down on her comments about being a Christian nationalist at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Friday.

Last month, the Republican stated, “We need to be the party of nationalism and I’m a Christian, and I say it proudly, we should be Christian nationalists.”

Around that time, a meme circulated online purported to show Greene quoting Adolf Hitler speaking about Nazism being a Christian movement. It wasn’t true, as Greene did not quote the Nazi dictator.

On Friday, Greene was asked for her reaction to the matter at CPAC.

“I take that very seriously,” she replied. “Ever since I’ve become a member of Congress, I’ve been the most attacked member of Congress in United States history and I’m appalled by it.”

The congresswoman then addressed the content of her comments about Christian nationalism.

“But when I said that I’m a Christian nationalist, I have nothing to be ashamed of, because that’s what most Americans are,” Greene said. “We’re proud of our faith and we love our country. And that will make American great again. When we lean into biblical principles, you know, is there anything wrong with loving God and loving others? No.”

Greene’s claim that “most” Americans are Christian nationalists simply has no foundation.

She added, “So, I don’t back down from those comments, but I denounce the lying media.”

As an ideology, Christian nationalism seeks to “promote theocratic policies” and the commingling of government and the Christian religion. It is a doctrine that is diametrically opposed to the country’s founding principles.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com