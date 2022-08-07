Malcolm Gladwell Railed Against Working From Home and People Are Not Happy About it

Author Malcolm Gladwell made an appearance on the Diary of a CEO Podcast where he told host Steven Bartlett that remote work is hurting Americans, a statement that was not received well across social media.

Gladwell argued that the drastic shift to working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic is ruining the work environment, saying, “It’s very hard to feel necessary when you’re physically disconnected.”

The author called out those “sitting in their pajamas” while working from home, asking “what have you reduced your life to?”

“It’s not in your best interest to work at home,” he continued. “I know it’s a hassle to come into the office, but if you’re just sitting in your pajamas in your bedroom, is that the work-life you want to live?”

“If we don’t feel like we’re part of something important, what’s the point?” he concluded.

Ironically, in 2010 Gladwell published a piece in the Wall Street Journal that was entirely about working remotely from coffee shops. “As someone who writes in coffee shops for a living,” he wrote, “I have wrestled with this paradox for much of my adult life.”

Twitter did not take Gladwell’s comments kindly, with many users pointing out the individual benefits of working from home or going after Gladwell for his apparent hypocrisy.

But if you’re forced to, Malcolm, which do you prefer? Your New York City townhouse or your place in the country? https://t.co/Wm3DKbmslh — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) August 7, 2022

Presumably it was a different Malcolm Gladwell (twin brother?) who wrote enthusiastically and often about working from coffee shops, e.g.: https://t.co/yVhQbwBxFd https://t.co/JXjn8GacT0 — Martin F. Robbins (@mjrobbins) August 7, 2022

Is this just life now, are we going to have fifty years of supposedly intelligent people stamping their feet because they want everyone to leave home at 7.30am and have office sweepstakes https://t.co/bal87CHB6U — Mark Watson, with various ideas for Fringe reform (@watsoncomedian) August 7, 2022

Skeleton con man with party city wig on makes statement about thing he hasn’t done in decades if ever https://t.co/9sEC53T5uH — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) August 7, 2022

If I’ve reduced my life to not dealing with people like Malcolm Gladwell, it’s worth it. https://t.co/auZuITTEWK — Dennis Detwiller (@drgonzo123) August 7, 2022

Honestly where do you even get the chutzpah as a freelance writer to say this? https://t.co/TpCCGdjhbD — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) August 7, 2022

imagine reducing your life to a job https://t.co/tQhCCQ97sM — e taylor (@erinisaway) August 7, 2022

Expand your life, spend 8+ hours a day sitting in a tiny grey cubicle! https://t.co/6l2mBuMf1R — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) August 7, 2022

Malcolm Gladwell needs you at your cubicle if he’s going to write more pseudoscience self-help books marketed to dummies who were in a gifted class forty years ago https://t.co/jyfCM0R4oD — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 7, 2022

Malcolm Gladwell also slams working from an office: “What are you, a soulless little worker bee?” https://t.co/y7RvxFztCk — Ben Mankiewicz (@BenMank77) August 7, 2022

No pants, for one thing, and it’s glorious thanks for asking https://t.co/YJZh7HeJat — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) August 7, 2022

Be like @Gladwell. Don’t work from home, work from Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile island. https://t.co/CyBlIJmMEW — Sean O’Connor (@seanoconnz) August 7, 2022

