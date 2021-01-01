Mark Levin Savages ‘Pathetic’ Rep. Kinzinger: ‘Full-Fledged Never Trumper’

Conservative radio host Mark Levin rang in the new year with a fresh attack in his feud with Rep. Adam Kinzinger, calling the “pathetic” Illinois Republican a “woke politician.”

“The more I learn about this guy Kinzinger’s political career, the more pathetic he is,” Levin wrote in a Friday morning message on Twitter. “In 2010 he runs as a Tea Party-backed candidate; within 12 months he abandons the Tea Party; in 2016, after Trump is the GOP nominee for president, he announces he’s not voting for him, making way for a possible Hillary presidency. For the next four years he hounds the president, and becomes a frequently quoted media darling. That is, he’s a full-fledged Never Trumper. And now the woke politician is triggered.”

Levin first took aim at Kinzinger on Twitter on Thursday, calling him “an activist for the administrative state” and calling for his defeat in the next Republican primary election. Kinzinger responded by calling Levin “The Godfather” of “outrage for profit.” He also recalled Levin saying in 2016 that he would not vote for Donald Trump in that year’s election against Hillary Clinton.

Levin eventually recanted his opposition to Trump, endorsing him after he prevailed in the Republican primary. Kinzinger — who endorsed former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) for president — did not relent, and served as a critic of Trump throughout his term in office.

“As for this ‘grifter’ and ‘outrage for money’ stuff, what next, pal?” Levin asked Friday. “You going to accuse me of being a money-changer?”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]