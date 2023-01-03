Matt Gaetz Demands Probe into ‘Squatter’ Kevin McCarthy for ‘Occupying’ Speaker’s Office: ‘How Long Will He Remain?’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) wrote a letter to the Capitol Architect on Tuesday complaining about Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) “occupying” the speaker’s office.

In his letter, Gaetz noted McCarthy had failed earlier in the day to win the gavel after three rounds of voting and accused him of being a “squatter.”

In a letter dated Jan. 3 and addressed to Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton, Gaetz wrote:

I write to inform you that the Speaker of the House Office located in the U.S. Capitol Building is currently occupied by Rep. Kevin McCarthy. As of this morning, the 117th Congress adjourned sine die, and a Speaker from the 118th Congress has not been elected. After three undeciding votes, no member can lay claim to this office. What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter? Please write back promptly as it seems Mr. McCarthy can no longer be considered Speaker-Designate following today’s balloting. Sincerely, Matt Gaetz

Member of Congress

McCarthy’s bid for speaker was largely set back by Gaetz, who is among a group of far-right Republicans who vowed to oppose him for months. He will presumably try again to reach a majority Wednesday when the House reconvenes for more voting.

Blanton has served as the Twelfth Architect of the Capitol since 2020. He is tasked with maintaining all facilities in the Capitol Building and its grounds.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com