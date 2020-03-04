comScore

Matt Gaetz Wears Gas Mask on the House Floor Ahead of Coronavirus Spending Bill Vote

By Josh FeldmanMar 4th, 2020, 4:58 pm

For some reason related to the coronavirus, Congressman Matt Gaetz, as of this posting, is wearing a gas mask on the House floor.

Gaetz is wearing the gas mask ahead of a vote on the coronavirus spending bill, and it’s unclear what exactly the point is:

Gaetz ended up giving reporters an explanation:

So yeah, that’s happening.

