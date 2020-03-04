For some reason related to the coronavirus, Congressman Matt Gaetz, as of this posting, is wearing a gas mask on the House floor.

Reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote. pic.twitter.com/wjJ4YY4VZz — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 4, 2020

Gaetz is wearing the gas mask ahead of a vote on the coronavirus spending bill, and it’s unclear what exactly the point is:

Matt Gaetz, our most normal member of Congress, is wearing a full-on gas mask on the House floor right now, being super normal — Addy Baird (@addysbaird) March 4, 2020

You won’t believe the shoes Matt Gaetz is wearing today. #FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/VmFN7t0fjq — Jim Himes (@jahimes) March 4, 2020

Ahead of coronavirus spending bill vote, GOP FL Rep Matt Gaetz is sitting on the floor, wearing a biohazard mask — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 4, 2020

UPDATE: still unclear *why* Gaetz is wearing a gas mask on the floor, but I’m told @RepRubenGallego went up to him & informed him he is wearing it wrong. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 4, 2020

Gaetz complained earlier today that the House floor was a "petri dish" for diseases. #coronavirus https://t.co/vTM0yJs2t4 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) March 4, 2020

Rep. Matt Gaetz wearing a gas mask on the House floor during coronavirus funding vote https://t.co/URPlWtlWt1 pic.twitter.com/XgycdWkwrl — Roll Call (@rollcall) March 4, 2020

Gaetz ended up giving reporters an explanation:

.@mattgaetz told reporters that he was wearing a gas mask on the floor because "Members of Congress are human petri dishes. We fly through the dirtiest airports. We touch everyone we meet." — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 4, 2020

So yeah, that’s happening.

