Matt Gaetz Wears Gas Mask on the House Floor Ahead of Coronavirus Spending Bill Vote
For some reason related to the coronavirus, Congressman Matt Gaetz, as of this posting, is wearing a gas mask on the House floor.
Reviewing the coronavirus supplemental appropriation and preparing to go vote. pic.twitter.com/wjJ4YY4VZz
— Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 4, 2020
Gaetz is wearing the gas mask ahead of a vote on the coronavirus spending bill, and it’s unclear what exactly the point is:
Matt Gaetz, our most normal member of Congress, is wearing a full-on gas mask on the House floor right now, being super normal
— Addy Baird (@addysbaird) March 4, 2020
You won’t believe the shoes Matt Gaetz is wearing today. #FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/VmFN7t0fjq
— Jim Himes (@jahimes) March 4, 2020
Ahead of coronavirus spending bill vote, GOP FL Rep Matt Gaetz is sitting on the floor, wearing a biohazard mask
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 4, 2020
UPDATE: still unclear *why* Gaetz is wearing a gas mask on the floor, but I’m told @RepRubenGallego went up to him & informed him he is wearing it wrong.
— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 4, 2020
Gaetz complained earlier today that the House floor was a "petri dish" for diseases. #coronavirus https://t.co/vTM0yJs2t4
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) March 4, 2020
Rep. Matt Gaetz wearing a gas mask on the House floor during coronavirus funding vote https://t.co/URPlWtlWt1 pic.twitter.com/XgycdWkwrl
— Roll Call (@rollcall) March 4, 2020
Gaetz ended up giving reporters an explanation:
.@mattgaetz told reporters that he was wearing a gas mask on the floor because "Members of Congress are human petri dishes. We fly through the dirtiest airports. We touch everyone we meet."
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) March 4, 2020
So yeah, that’s happening.
