Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg ignited a social media explosion when he tweeted that his roots in the “American Heartland” gave him the “vision” to face the challenges of the presidency.

On Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Pete made a pitch that rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, tweeting “In the face of unprecedented challenges, we need a president whose vision was shaped by the American Heartland rather than the ineffective Washington politics we’ve come to know and expect.”

In the face of unprecedented challenges, we need a president whose vision was shaped by the American Heartland rather than the ineffective Washington politics we’ve come to know and expect. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 29, 2020

Many prominent Twitter users had questions, like Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who wrote “Respectfully, where is the American Heartland located exactly in your mind as you write this tweet? Does it include Compton and other places like it? Because us folks from those places would like a president shaped by our vision too.”

Respectfully, where is the American Heartland located exactly in your mind as you write this tweet? Does it include Compton and other places like it? Because us folks from those places would like a president shaped by our vision too. Serious question. Would love an answer. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 30, 2020

What is the American Heartland, pray tell. https://t.co/5PLpWtKLfJ — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) January 29, 2020

Can we finally settle this please because I’m really confused: who is a “real” & “ordinary” American? Also, what is “real” America? I’m asking because I’ve lived here my entire life & unfortunately I’m not from the Rust Belt, Midwest or American heartland. — Wajahat “Shaped by the American Coastland” Ali (@WajahatAli) January 30, 2020

Journalist Soledad O’Brien found the tweet “offensive and disgraceful,” and in a follow-up tweet, called it a “dog whistle” and advised Mayor Pete to “sit with his staffers of color and have them explain this to him.”

Uhhh… what? Shaping by the heartland is better? Is that where all the ‘Real Americans’ live? Is that the only place where ‘American Values’ can be found? This is offensive and disgraceful. https://t.co/QAX7ByJmhK — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) January 29, 2020

It is a dog whistle. And maybe Mayor Pete isn’t aware of that. There is nothing more virtuous about a vision honed in the Heartland. Again—he should sit with his staffers of color and have them explain this to him. (And yes, I’m tired of politicians pandering.) https://t.co/7GhGhlNzi6 — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) January 30, 2020

Civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill also delivered a critique of the embedded message, writing “Heartland is code. And I’m over it. It erases the legitimacy of the experiences and reality of Black mid-Westerners and cloaks white mid-Western communities in a gauzy innocence and authenticity.”

Heartland is code. And I’m over it. It erases the legitimacy of the experiences and reality of Black mid-Westerners and cloaks white mid-Western communities in a gauzy innocence and authenticity. https://t.co/FzNz0VzFAH — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) January 30, 2020

Comedian Andy Richter — who previously endorsed Senator Kamala Harris, but now supports Senator Elizabeth Warren for president — offered his decoding of the message, writing “I’m from the supposed Heartland, and in a political context ‘the Heartland’ does not mean not-Washington. It means the place where white people run things.”

I’m from the supposed Heartland, and in a political context “the Heartland” does not mean not-Washington. It means the place where white people run things. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 30, 2020

Richter also had a ready answer for those who would point out that President Barack Obama used the term, writing “And for those who are pointing out that Pres. Obama used the word ‘Heartland’: yes, the genius political communicator first Black president using coded language against itself to assuage the fears of nervous white voters is exactly the same thing as today’s tweet”.

And for those who are pointing out that Pres. Obama used the word “Heartland”: yes, the genius political communicator first Black president using coded language against itself to assuage the fears of nervous white voters is exactly the same thing as today’s tweet — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) January 30, 2020

It goes on like that, with others also taking the opportunity to snipe at Buttigieg over his education and early career, for about 10,000 replies, and even more quote-tweets.

In fairness to Buttigieg, many political candidates lean heavily into this sort of messaging, including other Democratic frontrunners. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren stresses her Oklahoma roots in her stump speech, and rolled out an ad just this week contrasting her upbringing with President Donald Trump’s New York roots.

Warren supporter Dante Atkins capitalized on Mayor Pete’s tweet to point this out, writing “This is correct. Elizabeth Warren’s career was shaped by her experience growing up on the ragged edge of the middle class in Oklahoma. I recommend you look into it.”

This is correct. Elizabeth Warren’s career was shaped by her experience growing up on the ragged edge of the middle class in Oklahoma. I recommend you look into it. https://t.co/PcvKVwvGKp — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) January 29, 2020

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar has been fairly relentless in pitching herself as someone who can win the midwest, including messages very similar to Mayor Pete’s.

The Heartland isn’t flyover country to me — it’s my home. I’ve won every race, every place, every time, and I have what it takes to take on Donald Trump in the Heartland and across the country. #WinBig

https://t.co/MgB6yRwLbC — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) November 19, 2019

When it comes to tackling climate change, we need a strong voice from the Heartland. Because this isn’t just about the rising sea levels — it’s about the floods, fires, and tornadoes. If we are going to lead this fight, we need to bring the whole country with us. #ClimateTownHall — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 4, 2019

Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has been more explicitly racial in his appeal, once saying “I come from the white working class” and claiming to be “deeply humiliated that the Democratic Party cannot talk to the people where I came from.”

After saying this on TV, Sanders tweeted it as well.

I come from the white working class, and I am deeply humiliated that the Democratic Party cannot talk to the people where I came from. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 14, 2016

Sanders was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York.

Former Vice President Joe Biden often stresses his working-class roots, but also his connection to communities of color, and has repeatedly said “I come from the black community” during the current campaign.

