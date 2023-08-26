McCarthy Orders Capitol Flags to Half-Staff As GOP Marks 2 Years Since Death of 13 Americans in ‘Biden’s Catastrophic Afghanistan Withdrawal’

On Saturday, Republican Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy ordered the U.S. Capitol’s flags lowered to half-staff to mark the 2-year anniversary of the 13 Americans killed in the attack on the Kabul airport during the disastrous American withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Joe Biden.

“Two years ago today, we tragically lost 13 brave servicemen and women in Afghanistan,” said McCarthy on Saturday. “I have directed the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be lowered to half-staff in honor of these American heroes.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) he shared the names of the fallen servicemembers, and retweeted remarks from other members of the House Republicans.

Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23

Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31

Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22

Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23

Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22

Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20

Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20

Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20

“Today marks two years since we lost 13 brave heroes who were working to get Americans to safety at the Kabul International Airport in Afghanistan,” wrote Rep. David Kustoff of Tennessee in a post shared by McCarthy. “Join me in remembering their sacrifices.”

Arkansas Republican Rep. Steve Womack said that the House GOP has “vowed and executed on holding Biden accountable” for the deaths in another message reposted by McCarthy.

Conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York issued a statement blasting Biden for the deaths.

Two years ago today, our nation was devastated by the deaths of 13 brave Servicemembers in the deadliest attack on Americans in Afghanistan since 2011, which was a direct result of President Biden’s catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal. We will never forget their courageous service and sacrifice on half our great nation. That day, House Republicans vowed that we would hold President Biden and his Administration accountable for their disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Since retaking control of the House, we have delivered on that promise despite the Biden Administration’s efforts to stonewall our investigations. House Republicans remain committed to delivering justice for those 13 brave Servicemembers and all of our Afghanistan veterans.

Meanwhile, Biden’s Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin issued an official statement on the tragic anniversary of the “horrific terrorist attack” on the Kabul airport.

In the final days of America’s war in Afghanistan, the men and women of the United States military undertook a tremendously difficult task amid hazardous conditions. Along with the rest of their teammates, these 13 Service members—11 Marines, a Soldier, and a Sailor—tackled their mission with skill, compassion, and extraordinary courage. Their selflessness and valor helped defend their comrades and lift tens of thousands of Afghans to safety, allowing them to pursue new lives in freedom. As we mark this painful milestone, my heart is with the families of these 13 American heroes. Today, the entire Department of Defense stands in sorrow with them—along with all of the families whose loved ones gave their lives during our 20 years in Afghanistan. We will never forget what they gave to serve this country that we love.

President Biden and his administration have faced long-term, fierce criticism over the deaths of the American military members, the civilian casualties during and since the withdrawal, the loss of American military equipment and weapons to the Taliban, and that oppressive terror group’s iron-fisted clamping down on the people of Afghanistan in the wake of the American exit.

