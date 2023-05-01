McCarthy Smacks Down Russian Reporter on ‘Unlimited’ Aid to Ukraine: ‘I Don’t Support Your Killing of Children’

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) vehemently shut down a Russian reporter during a press conference in Israel on Monday after the reporter noted his past statements regarding unlimited military aid to Ukraine.

“We know that you don’t support the current unlimited and uncontrolled supplies of weaponry and aid to Ukraine. So can you comment? Is it possible, if in the near future the U.S. policy regarding sending weaponry to Ukraine will change?” asked the Russian reporter.

“Yeah, I’m not sure. The sound here is not good? Did he say I don’t support aid to Ukraine? No. I vote for aid for Ukraine,” McCarthy replied.

“I support aid for Ukraine. I do not support what your country has done to Ukraine. I do not support your killing of the children either. And I think for one standpoint, you should pull out and I don’t think it’s right. And we will continue to support because the rest of the world sees it just as it is,” the speaker concluded.

McCarthy finished his two-day visit to the Middle East on Monday and met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem

Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, McCarthy had signaled his opposition to a “blank check” for U.S. aid to Ukraine.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine,” McCarthy told Punchbowl News in mid-October. “They just won’t do it. … It’s not a free blank check.”

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN

