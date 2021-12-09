Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) trashed former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows while claiming it was “undeniable” that former President Donald Trump infected him with Covid-19 last year.

During an interview on PBS’ Firing Line with host Margaret Hoover, Christie talked about a revelation in Meadows’ forthcoming memoir The Chief’s Chief, which will be released next week, that there was more to the timetable of Trump’s positive Covid-19 test last fall than was initially reported.

The former GOP presidential candidate and two-term governor mentioned the section in Meadows’ book indicating he was aware that Trump might have been infected last September, a week before he was briefly hospitalized. Christie slammed Meadows for saving that vital information for the book instead of immediately alerting those close to the president about the test results.

Hoover pressed Christie for his take on the book and the revelation about the Covid test, noting how Christie had been severely ill, and the damning timeline of his illness and Trump’s own:

You spent a week in intensive care, battling COVID, and you wrote in your book that it was touch and go for parts — it could’ve gone either way. I’m glad you made a full recovery. You tested positive three days after the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. And you had been with the president for four days prior to the debate preparing him for the debate. Starting on Sept. 26. According to Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Trump tested positive for COVID on Sept. 26 — six days before he revealed that he had been diagnosed with COVID. You said that your wife Mary Pat and you had an “interesting reaction” when you learned this from Mark Meadows’ book. What was that reaction?

“I can’t believe Mark Meadows didn’t tell me,” Christie responded.

“You didn’t think Trump would have told you?” Hoover asked.

Christie responded by laying into Meadows:

Well that’s obvious, of course, Trump should’ve told all of us…Mark should’ve said to all of us, ‘Hey the president tested positive for Covid, we’re having another test.” The next test came back negative from what he reported. He had an obligation to tell us. To tell us that, “Hey, he tested positive.” I would’ve worn a mask if I knew that. We knew everybody in that room except for the president was getting tested every day. We didn’t know what the president’s testing regimen was. So, if Mark Meadows knew that somebody that I was sitting across from for four days had popped a positive test, he, as the White House Chief of Staff — put aside the president for a second, obviously the president is my friend — should’ve looked at me and told me that. That’s obvious. But I think what’s less obvious is that Mark Meadows saved this for his book. He saved it for a book. He didn’t tell us. I went into the hospital in the intensive care unit. He didn’t call and tell me. So I think that’s inexcusable.

Hoover asked, “You had always suspected you got it from the president, is that right?”

“The only reason I suspected it was because he was the only person who I didn’t know his testing regimen that I was in close contact with,” Christie said.

“So did this confirm for you that you did in fact get it from the president?” Hoover asked.

“Oh, I think it’s undeniable,” Christie responded.

Christie has hinted he is mulling a run for the Republican Party’s nomination for president in 2024. He recently told the Associated Press, “If I see a pathway to winning, I’ll run.”

Watch above, via PBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com