Meghan McCain Apologizes for ‘Any Past Comments that Aided’ Trump’s ‘Racist Rhetoric’ After John Oliver Takedown

Meghan McCain has issued an apology for remarks she made while hosting a March 2020 episode of The View, during which she said she did not have a problem with Donald Trump’s use of the phrase “Chinese Virus.”

“I think if the left wants to focus on P.C. labeling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump re-elected,” McCain said during the episode, which also featured Mediaite founder Dan Abrams. “I don’t have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It’s a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan.”

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver brutally called McCain out during his episode on Sunday, also pointing to McCain’s recent “Stop Asian Hate” post on Twitter — noting that while the sentiment was there, her past remarks undervalue the message.

“Oh good, Meghan McCain doesn’t have a problem with it!” Oliver exclaimed. “Listen not to the scores of Asian Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive. Instead, gather around and take the word of a wealthy white woman who’s dressed like she’s about to lay off 47 people over Zoom.”

McCain apologized for her remarks following Oliver’s takedown, acknowledging the role Trump’s rhetoric has played on the rise in anti-Asian attacks.

I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 22, 2021

“I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community,” she wrote. “There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.”

McCain also issued the apology following the spa shootings in Atlanta last week, which killed eight people, six of whom were Asian women.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]