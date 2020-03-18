ABC News chief legal analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams said liberals are fighting a losing game by criticizing President Donald Trump for referring to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus.”

Abrams was a guest co-host Wednesday on The View, where the conversation opened up with Trump defending his use of the term “Chinese virus.” The term has been a source of controversy since defenders say its a fair label that accurately describes where the virus came from, though critics argue it perpetuates racially-charged stigmas against the Chinese.

As The View panned Trump’s use of the term, Abrams noted that the Chinese government has put out misinformation about the virus, and he said “Trump’s going to win on this” if the left gets “too focused” on attacking him for this.

“The bottom line is the vast majority of Americans are going to say ‘Tell me what to do on Coronavirus. I care about this virus. It matters,'” said Abrams. “Do I think he should be calling it the Chinese virus? No. But I think it’s a losing argument for the left to make because I think the vast majority of Americans are gonna say ‘Who cares?'”

Fellow guest host Sara Haines argued that the term is “politicizing it by title” and that people should continue with calling the disease the coronavirus or Covid 19. Meghan McCain agreed with Abrams, saying “PC labeling this virus is a great way to get Trump re-elected,” and that people should be more focused on tackling the virus than on “verbiage.”

