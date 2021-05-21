ABC daytime talk show juggernaut The View kicked off Friday with a segment on the controversy engulfing CNN’s Chris Cuomo following the news that he participated in strategy calls on how his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, should handle the growing number of sexual misconduct allegations against him, and co-host Meghan McCain, as usual, didn’t hold back.

“CNN can’t have it both ways,” McCain said. “You can’t spend hours and hours a day criticizing Fox and Fox News contributors’ and hosts’ relationships with the Trump White House and at the same time give [Chris Cuomo] which is a very, very slight slap on the wrist.”

“I think Chris Cuomo is a sanctimonious tool and the fact that he’s acting like just he’s too previous to talk about his brother – I, too, have family in politics. It’s tough,” McCain continued. “I would talk about them on air, and I have, when it’s hard. Grow up.”

When co-host Joy Behar said that Chris Cuomo’s mistake was having other people on the phone call, and that there is nothing wrong with brothers talking, adding that she was sure McCain would do the same thing if her brother was in trouble, McCain insisted that she wouldn’t shy away from talking about family-related controversies or scandals on air.

“I would be woman enough to talk about it on the show, because that’s what I’m paid to do,” McCain said. “I’m paid to be on TV to talk about the news, and if my family’s in the news, even if they did something bad, if my brother was accused of sexual assault, or killing old people, I would talk about it on The View, and I’d say this is really hard, but he should be held accountable.”

“And apparently that’s too much for Chris Cuomo to do, and for CNN to hold him accountable, which is the difference between CNN and me,” McCain added.

“Well, we’ll see,” Behar responded.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]