Megyn Kelly Says She’s ‘F*cking Sick’ of Calls to Ban Guns After Shootings: ‘They’re Not Going Away’

Podcaster Megyn Kelly shared her thoughts on the school shooting in Nashville that left three children and three adults dead on Monday.

On Tuesday, Kelly opened her SiriusXM program, The Megyn Kelly Show, reflecting on the horror of the shooting, noting that one of her children is nine years old, the same age as three of the victims.

“Three, nine-year-olds were shot down yesterday by one sick person in addition to the three school administrators,” she began.

“There’s something wrong with our society and I for one am fucking sick of the knee jerk — ‘It’s the guns. Get the guns.’ We have 330 million guns, maybe over 400 million by some counts in America. They’re not going away. We could do an assault weapons ban tomorrow. They’re not going away. All right? We have to take a serious, honest look at what’s wrong with us,” Kelly added.

Kelly blasted the lack of change when it comes to repetitive scenarios such as this.

“We can take a look at what’s going on in the case of this particular woman — trans person, she’s a biological woman, and figure out what made this person crack. But we go through this every time. We try to figure out the issues that led to this person to do it or that person to do it, and then we change nothing. Okay? We change nothing,” Kelly said.

She called for the country to take a “hard look” at mental health as well.

“And I realize it’s a big country and it’s a free country and you’re never gonna be able to stop them all. But that shouldn’t lead to just the constant shoulder shrugs… I for one, think we really need to take a hard look at yes, mental health and also institutionalization.

“Institutionalization. We need to make it easier to civilly commit people who are showing signs, red flags, that they may be the next school shooter,” she concluded, noting that at the time the mental state of the shooter has not yet been released to the public.

Listen above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

