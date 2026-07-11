Hunter Biden Blasts WH Press Corps For Not Telling Trump ‘Go F*ck Yourself’ When He Attacks Women

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Hunter Biden tore into White House reporters who fail to stand up for their colleagues when President Donald Trump attacks them, urging them to demand the president perform an obscene act on his own person.

News broke Friday that Hunter Biden was awarded $1.7 million in punitive damages in his defamation case against Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com. He has also been generating buzz with his energetic X/Twitter feed, and has started a Substack called “Where’s Hunter?”

Biden gave a lengthy interview this week on The Jim Acosta Show, during which he lashed out at Trump over attacks like the rant in which he called Bloomberg White House correspondent Catherine Lucey “Piggy” as she asked him about the Jeffrey Epstein emails and the Epstein Files aboard Air Force One.

He asked Acosta why his White House colleagues don’t tell Trump “Go f*ck yourself, Mr. President!” in those circumstances:

HUNTER BIDEN: He turned to a reporter with your former colleagues, Jim, on the plane and said, “Quiet, piggy!”. JIM ACOSTA: Yeah. HUNTER BIDEN: Why is it that none of your former colleagues turned to him and said “Go f*ck yourself, Mr. President!”. JIM ACOSTA: Sorry, I’m not, my dad literally, he said stop, Cousin Hunter. I’ve come close. JIM ACOSTA: No, but I’ve come close to saying that, Hunter, I will tell you that I think it’s one of the most depressing things that I’ve seen in my entire career, the way that some in the press have just rolled over for him and they won’t stand up to him. And I did it maybe too much, I don’t know, maybe people think it was the right amount, but I did so much that now I’m here, and now I am no longer at my old places, I like to call it. But I like being here because now I can do what I want to do. But if somebody, if I were on Air Force One and Donald Trump had called one of my colleagues “Piggy,” I don’t know if I would have been able to contain myself. I probably would have said, go f*ck yourself. I certainly would have said that’s not appropriate. Please take that back. This person is a good reporter and also a good person. And you’re not! I mean, that’s what somebody needs to say to him, but he does it over and over and again. And I don’t know why–. Joe Biden would never do that. I remember going to the. The Biden boardwalk, what do they call the Biden Boardwalk, beach bashes at the vice presidential mansion with my son and my kids and everything. And the way the vice president and president would treat the press was just light years better than anything that we see now. And it’s absolutely unacceptable. But the real question is, I think is exactly what you just said, which is why don’t they say something and do something?

Watch above via The Jim Acosta Show.

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