Trump Brags About ‘Perfect Physical’ in Truth Social Rant about Maggie Haberman

President Donald Trump unleashed his anger on New York Times reporter and bestselling author Maggie Haberman Saturday after she questioned why the president has had so many visits to Walter Reed Medical Center.

Haberman and Regime Change co-author Jonathan Swan appeared on MS NOW’s The Weekend earlier Saturday, where host Jonathan Capehart questioned Trump’s fitness for office.

“Given all the reporting that you and Jonathan have done, should the American people be concerned about the mental acuity of this president?” Capehart asked.

“Well, what we’ve seen over time is that clearly, a lot of people do have that concern,” Haberman answered, continuing:

You hear from people the same as we do. His health is like a black box inside that administration, much more than almost any other issue. And if there is an area of failure in the reporting for us, it was this, in trying — not mental per se, but just his health — how he is, why he has gone to Walter Reed several times and they have released less and less information. We see what you see, which is, he is 80, which is that he is clearly, you know, doesn’t speak with the same crispness that he did 30 years ago, 20 years ago, 10 years ago. As people who turn 80 tend not to.

Haberman added that during their time interviewing Trump, “there was nothing that seemed unlike Donald Trump, of who Jonathan and I have both been around a lot. We have interviewed repeatedly. There was nothing that felt, ‘Oh, this is unusual. This is different.’ It was actually quite the same. Just, you know, Steve Bannon refers in the book to ‘pure Trump.’ And this was very much ‘pure Trump.'”

On Truth Social, Trump used his nickname for Haberman, writing, “Maggot Hagerman has covered me incorrectly for ten years. Her book is a joke! 90% of it is Fake News. She has made a living off her bad reporting, and will pay the price when our Multi Billion Dollar Lawsuit against The Failing New York Times gets to Court, which should not be that long.”

Trump added:

I don’t mind bad press, if they are right. I do mind Fake Reporting, like what’s in her boring book, and like she’s done for eleven years, with only one aim in mind, to have Trump lose Elections but, as I sit in the Oval Office and ponder, that hasn’t worked out too well. Maggot is a loser! If she ever wrote the true story about me, it would actually be quite boring, but loaded with lots of SUCCESS. Also, I just finished a perfect physical at Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to do so, three times, and I aced them all — Got every question right. Few people in Washington, D.C., could do so, including Maggot and her flunky associate, Jonathan Swan. I would be willing to bet they couldn’t get 50% of the questions right. Anyway, don’t buy their book, it’s garbage! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Watch the clip above via MS NOW.

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