Megyn Kelly Slams Fox News for ‘Terrible Move’ Parting Ways With Tucker Carlson: ‘Why is Suzanne Scott Still There?’

Megyn Kelly shared her stunned reaction to Fox News parting ways with Tucker Carlson.

On the Monday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly called it a “terrible move” on Fox’s part.

“This is a terrible move by Fox and it’s a great thing for Tucker Carlson. I don’t know what drove Fox News to make this decision, and it was clearly Fox News’s decision because they’re not letting him say goodbye,” Kelly said. “That’s my supposition. That’s not inside knowledge.”

“The irony here is that — how did they get in trouble with Dominion? They called Arizona too soon, felt their critics, and ultimately that proved to be the case. They were under pressure by their audience to reverse the call,” she said.

“The audience started to leave them in droves because they felt betrayed. Like they didn’t understand the mission of Fox News, which is to be fair to especially the Republicans who don’t get a fair shake on other channels. And they went into a panic as their audience started to flee. Then they over-corrected by covering the bullshit claims about Dominion as though they were plausible and gave way too much credence to some of those claims on the air,” she explained.

Kelly argued that Carlson had very little to do with the Dominion case.

“He was not the reason for that 800 million settlement. So what do they do now in the wake of that settlement? They get rid of Tucker. Talk about misjudging your audience yet again,” Kelly said.

Kelly continued to talk about Carlson’s popularity on the network.

“I think this is a massive error. I think this is a massive misjudgment of what their audience wants. If you are — this is a reaction to the Dominion lawsuit — Why is Maria Bartiromo there? Why is Jeanine Pirro still there? Why is Suzanne Scott still there?” Kelly asked.

“…This is an extraordinary move for a channel that appears to be very worried about its audience,” Kelly concluded.

Watch above via SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show.

