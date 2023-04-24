

Twitter is completely melting down with news that Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News and Don Lemon is leaving CNN. Fox made the announcement in a press release Monday saying, thanking Carlson “for his service to the network.”

Lemon posted his own statement to Twitter, saying he was “stunned.” Like Carlson, he has a history of making controversial comments live on-air.

Twitter reaction to the cable news meltdown was swift, with left-leaning commentators among those celebrating the Carlson departure.

Wow Tucker got fired!!!!!!! Byeeeeee — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) April 24, 2023

Dear lord, is this the Monday Media Massacre or something? Tucker. Lemon. Who is next? — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) April 24, 2023

👀 — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 24, 2023

While CNN's internal memo says "CNN and Don have parted ways," @donlemon is being much more explicit: He was terminated pic.twitter.com/PgsAHIXbiF — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 24, 2023

Among those right-leaning commentators to weigh in on the day’s news, Tucker’s former colleague at Fox News, Megyn Kelly tweeted, “Good for Tucker. Trust me, he doesn’t need them,”

Good for Tucker. Trust me, he doesn’t need them. https://t.co/NjFqqsIV4q — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 24, 2023

Looks like Don Lemon was actually the one past his prime. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) April 24, 2023

The left is celebrating because they think that Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News eliminates his voice. Wrong. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 24, 2023

.@TuckerCarlson has been engaging in the best journalism on TV uncovering and exposing the truth. This is a huge loss to @FoxNews. https://t.co/X4xGpTc1qc — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) April 24, 2023

Confirmed: Tucker Carlson out at Fox News. OMG. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 24, 2023

