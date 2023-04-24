‘MEDIA MASSACRE’: Twitter Completely Melts Down Over Stunning Departures of Tucker Carlson from Fox News and Don Lemon from CNN
Twitter is completely melting down with news that Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News and Don Lemon is leaving CNN. Fox made the announcement in a press release Monday saying, thanking Carlson “for his service to the network.”
Lemon posted his own statement to Twitter, saying he was “stunned.” Like Carlson, he has a history of making controversial comments live on-air.
Twitter reaction to the cable news meltdown was swift, with left-leaning commentators among those celebrating the Carlson departure.
Among those right-leaning commentators to weigh in on the day’s news, Tucker’s former colleague at Fox News, Megyn Kelly tweeted, “Good for Tucker. Trust me, he doesn’t need them,”
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com