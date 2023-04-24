‘MEDIA MASSACRE’: Twitter Completely Melts Down Over Stunning Departures of Tucker Carlson from Fox News and Don Lemon from CNN

By Jennifer Bowers BahneyApr 24th, 2023, 1:16 pm
 

Lemon and Carlson
Twitter is completely melting down with news that Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News and Don Lemon is leaving CNN. Fox made the announcement in a press release Monday saying, thanking Carlson “for his service to the network.”

Lemon posted his own statement to Twitter, saying he was “stunned.” Like Carlson, he has a history of making controversial comments live on-air.

Twitter reaction to the cable news meltdown was swift, with left-leaning commentators among those celebrating the Carlson departure.

Among those right-leaning commentators to weigh in on the day’s news, Tucker’s former colleague at Fox News, Megyn Kelly tweeted, “Good for Tucker. Trust me, he doesn’t need them,”

