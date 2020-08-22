Melania Trump’s Rose Garden Renovation Gets Torn Up On Twitter: ‘Funeral Home For White Supremacists’

First Lady Melania Trump revealed her renovation of the White House Rose Garden, to fairly brutal social media reviews that likened it to a “funeral home for white supremacists,” among other things.

On Saturday, Mrs. Trump revealed the results of a renovation she announced in July. by posting photographs on Twitter, and writing “Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening. Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space.”

Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening. Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space. pic.twitter.com/ggiqLkdGbw — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 22, 2020

One reply came from a person claiming to have worked on the renovation, who posted photos and wrote “Here are some photos of my friends who did the work, and the chair where COVID test were administered. Walnut Hill Landscape Company Annapolis, Md.”

Here are some photos of my friends who did the work, and the chair where COVID test were administered. Walnut Hill Landscape Company Annapolis, Md pic.twitter.com/jk3mgfHoSU — Pat Fitz 🇺🇸 (@Donzi1977) August 22, 2020

The reaction from Twitter blue checks was uniformly negative, and at times rather vicious.

The Rose Garden now looks like a cemetery, which perhaps is actually appropriate given what your husband has done to our country. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) August 22, 2020

It is a destruction of our history, something no other First Lady would have had the gall to do. This is the first time I have been furious that @FLOTUS is a foreigner. She has no right to wreck our history. https://t.co/9a4caQhmTV — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 22, 2020

Everything you touch looks horrible. — Regina Marston for Congress – CA 42 in 2022 (@Marston4ca42) August 22, 2020

Where is it? — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) August 22, 2020

You took away all of the colors and turned Jackie Kennedy’s beautiful Rose Garden into a funeral home for white supremacists, Melanie #BeBest https://t.co/mAEq8E7ZKJ — Tara Dublin #BidenHarris2020 (@taradublinrocks) August 22, 2020

Why did you rip up a beautiful garden? What was wrong with flowers? https://t.co/jkVi1YZU6t — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) August 22, 2020

Cold. Austere. Bleached of color. So pretty much on brand. Just missing the 175K tombstones. https://t.co/zZEHInGEpi — Ron Marz (@ronmarz) August 22, 2020

Jesus, lady, lots of First Ladies have been humiliated but they didn’t take it out on Jackie Kennedy’s trees. https://t.co/STrn9zThF6 — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 22, 2020

The point is not that Melania ruined Jackie Kennedy’s garden. It’s that she ruined Jackie Kennedy’s garden while spending taxpayer money in the middle of a pandemic that has killed over 175,000 Americans to date. https://t.co/6AigMs2D1O — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) August 22, 2020

What the actual f**k. It is literally no longer a Rose Garden. Holy shit. https://t.co/eenZ5ocaW6 — Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) August 22, 2020

She was going for that “Nuremberg rally grounds” look. https://t.co/ITxDKec5iO — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) August 22, 2020

Got it. So they made it more white? https://t.co/uR3VYMBeEv — mosesstorm (@MosesStorm) August 22, 2020

Joe Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates quipped “Yet another thing we’ll need to fix.”

Yet another thing we’ll need to fix. https://t.co/5C5jL1B7O6 — Andrew Bates (@AndrewBatesNC) August 22, 2020

The trees that were removed will be replanted elsewhere on the White House grounds.

