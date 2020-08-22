comScore

Melania Trump’s Rose Garden Renovation Gets Torn Up On Twitter: ‘Funeral Home For White Supremacists’

By Tommy ChristopherAug 22nd, 2020, 2:56 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump revealed her renovation of the White House Rose Garden, to fairly brutal social media reviews that likened it to a “funeral home for white supremacists,” among other things.

On Saturday, Mrs. Trump revealed the results of a renovation she announced in July. by posting photographs on Twitter, and writing “Excited to honor history & celebrate the future in our beautiful @WhiteHouse Rose Garden this evening. Thank you to all who helped renew this iconic & truly gorgeous space.”

One reply came from a person claiming to have worked on the renovation, who posted photos and wrote “Here are some photos of my friends who did the work, and the chair where COVID test were administered. Walnut Hill Landscape Company Annapolis, Md.”

The reaction from Twitter blue checks was uniformly negative, and at times rather vicious.

Joe Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates quipped “Yet another thing we’ll need to fix.”

The trees that were removed will be replanted elsewhere on the White House grounds.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: