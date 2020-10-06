Members of the Military Who Recently Traveled with Trump Have Tested Positive for Covid-19

Two members of the White House security detail have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19, according to Bloomberg News White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs.

The coronavirus outbreak that appears to have started roughly a week and a half ago at a Rose Garden nomination ceremony appears to have now reached roughly 30 individuals that were either in attendance or have been nearby those infected, most notably President Donald Trump.

News of the first case of Covid-19 among President Trump’s team was first reported by Jacobs when she reported that top communications aide Hope Hicks had tested positive. Since then nearly three dozen cases have also been reported. Jacobs tweeted that Coast Guard aide Jayna McCarron and an unnamed presidential value (who is also active military) are now infected.

NEWS: One of the president’s military aides, Coast Guard aide Jayna McCarron, has coronavirus, sources tell me. And so does one of the president’s valets, who is also active duty military, and traveled with the president last week. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 6, 2020

Military aides handle phone calls for president, and do advance for trips. They’re a link between him and White House Military Office, which runs IT, food, transportation, valet services, medical unit, Navy Mess. Valets, also active duty, serve food, act as personal assistants. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 6, 2020

President Trump has flouted common medical treatment for those with the coronavirus, traveling Sunday for a drive-by visit of supporters assembled outside the Walter Reed Naval Hospital where he was getting treated.

And although his personal doctor Sean Conley publicly proclaimed the president was not yet “out of the woods,” Trump returned to the White House during what some may fairly call a made for tv and melodramatic moment.

