Michigan Sheriff Says Parents of Suspected Shooter Were at the School MORNING OF Incident Due to Past ‘Concerning’ Behavior

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard shared updates on the recent shooting at Oxford High School, which left four students dead and eight others injured.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the sheriff revealed that the parents of suspect Ethan Crumbley had been brought into the school that morning to address previous behavioral issues.

“We have since learned that the schools did have contact with the student the day before and the day of the shooting for behavior in the classrooms that they felt was concerning,” he shared.

“In fact, the parents were brought in the morning of the shooting and had a face-to-face meeting with the school.”

Bouchard confirmed that the content of that meeting is part of the investigation, adding, “But we did not learn of that meeting, nor of the content of that meeting, until after the shooting and during this investigation.”

Prior to the revelation, Bouchard made sure to clear up any misconceptions regarding the incident, noting, “Social media keeps ginning up a great deal of false information.”

The sheriff went on to debunk the claim that the Oakland County office was notified about a potential threat in advance, explaining that the threat they were aware of was from Nov. 11 and was determined to be from Georgia, not Oakland County.

“It has nothing to do with this event,” he said. “So people are posting, ‘I called the sheriff’s office about a threat,’ it was a different set of circumstances that had nothing to do with this individual or the facts at hand.”

Bouchard additionally addressed a video that has been circulating online, which many believed showed the suspected gunman posing as a sheriff to try and lure students out of a classroom.

“We’ve now been able to determine that was not the suspect,” Bouchard revealed. “More than likely it was one of our plainclothes detectives.”

Watch above, via CNN.

